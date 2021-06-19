Rangers vs Twins: Starting Lineup, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to rebound after a tough 7-5 loss on Friday night.
Minnesota Twins (28-41) at Texas Rangers (25-44)
Saturday, June 19, 2021
3:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
MIN: RHP Randy Dobnak (1-6, 8.38 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-2, 2.91 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Minnesota Twins
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: WCCO, Audacy, The Wolf, TIBN
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 1B Nate Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- 2B Nick Solak
- DH Willie Calhoun
- LF Eli White
- C Jonah Heim
- 3B Charlie Culberson
Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup
- 2B Jorge Polanco
- CF Byron Buxton
- DH Nelson Cruz
- LF Trevor Larnach
- C Ryan Jeffers
- 1B Miguel Sanó
- RF Max Kepler
- SS Andrelton Simmons
- 3B Luis Arraez
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- David Dahl (left rib cage contusion, back tightness): Dahl is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara will have a follow-up visit this month with no throwing in the interim.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood will not throw for two weeks, and then begin an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.
Rangers Minor League Injuries
- Evan Carter (Low-A Down East): Just recently went on the Injured List with lower-back stiffness.
- Justin Foscue (High-A Hickory): What was initially thought to be only a few days, Foscue is still dealing with a rib contusion.
- Joe Palumbo (Triple-A Round Rock): Working his way back from a back strain.
- Tyler Phillips (Double-A Frisco): Phillips was shut down for a week and will rehab toward return.
- Alex Speas (Double-A Frisco): Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for at least another week, then will be re-evaluated.
- Davis Wendzel (Double-A Frisco): Sustained a fracture of hamate bone in left wrist on May 25. His prognosis is about 6 weeks.
