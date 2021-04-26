Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Taveras Optioned, Ohtani Pulling Double Duty

The Texas Rangers kick off a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington after being swept by the Chicago White Sox over the weekend.
Los Angeles Angels (10-10) at Texas Rangers (9-13)

Monday, April 26, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open

Probables:
LAA: RHP Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.04 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-1, 4.64 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels
TV: My13 KCOP
Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. DH Willie Calhoun
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. RF Joey Gallo
  4. 1B Nate Lowe
  5. CF Adolis García
  6. 2B Nick Solak
  7. LF David Dahl
  8. 3B Brock Holt
  9. C Jose Trevino

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. 2B David Fletcher
  2. P Shohei Ohtani
  3. CF Mike Trout
  4. 3B Anthony Rendon
  5. RF Jared Walsh
  6. LF Justin Upton
  7. 1B Albert Pujols
  8. SS José Iglesias
  9. C Kurt Suzuki

Rangers Roster Moves

  • LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang contract selected from Alternate Training Site. He will wear No. 36
  • OF Leody Taveras optioned to Alternate Training Site
  • 1B/OF Ronald Guzmán transferred from 10-day to 60-day Injured List

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): The injury was announced less than two hours ahead of Sunday's game. There had been no indication of any injury to this point.
  • Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is about one week away from being fully cleared on the medical front.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage last week. Huff will have surgery on Wednesday to remove a "loose body" in his knee. He will be able to DH in about 8 weeks.

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is one week into six weeks of rest, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán will undergo season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

  • Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

