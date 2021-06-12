Rangers vs Dodgers: Starting Lineups, Game Notes, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers carry a 15-game road losing streak into Dodger Stadium on Friday night.
Texas Rangers (24-39) at Los Angeles Dodgers (37-25)
Friday, June 11, 2021
9:10 PM CT
Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles, CA
Probables:
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-6, 4.75 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Clayton Kershaw (7-5, 3.66 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Los Angeles Dodgers
TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Spectrum SportsNet LA (Spanish)
Radio: 570, KTNQ
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- LF Eli White
- CF Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- C Jose Trevino
- P Mike Foltynewicz
Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup
- RF Mookie Betts
- 1B Max Muncy
- 3B Justin Turner
- CF Cody Bellinger
- C Will Smith
- 2B Chris Taylor
- SS Gavin Lux
- LF AJ Pollock
- P Clayton Kershaw
Game Notes
- The Rangers enter Friday night carrying with them a 15-game losing streak on the road. It's the longest streak in the history of the franchise since they moved to Texas in 1972. The longest in the franchise's history came in 1961 as the Washington Senators.
- Rangers manager Chris Woodward is returning to Dodger Stadium for the first time since the Dodgers lost the 2018 World Series to the Boston Red Sox. Woodward was the Dodgers' third base coach from 2016-2018.
- Texas lost two of three games against the Dodgers last season at Globe Life Field. The Dodgers then called the Rangers’ new ballpark a temporary home in the Postseason “bubble” last October, which led to Los Angeles winning their seventh World Championship in franchise history.
- Since the start of the 2020 season, Los Angeles is 23-9 in interleague games. Conversely, the Rangers’ 7-23 mark over the last two seasons is the worst in the Majors.
- The Rangers have lost seven of their last eight games against the Dodgers.
- Dodgers infielder Max Muncy drew his 46th walk yesterday, which is tied with the Rangers’ Joey Gallo for the most free passes in the Major Leagues.
- Friday night is the Dodgers’ eighth-annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night.
- Dodgers starter and DFW native Clayton Kershaw has made just one career start against the Rangers in his career and lost, allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits while striking out 10 on June 17, 2015 at Dodger Stadium. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and Highland Park alum made four starts in Dallas last year during the 2020 Postseason, going 3-1 with a 3.97 ERA (10 ER/22.2 IP) as the Dodgers won the World Series.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- David Dahl (left rib cage contusion): Dahl was eligible to return from the Injured List on June 5, but he has developed a back issue while recovering from the rib injury, per general manager Chris Young. There is no timetable for his return as of now.
- Ian Kennedy (mild left hamstring strain): Per manager Chris Woodward, Kennedy's injury is not anything serious. Woodward expects him to be available for the second game in Houston next week.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had procedure Thursday morning for repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. The aneurysm was removed and artery repaired. Arihara will have a follow-up visit in about a month with no throwing in the interim.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood will not throw for two weeks, and then begin an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.
Rangers Minor League Injuries
- Justin Foscue (High-A Hickory): What was thought to be only a few days, Foscue is still dealing with a rib contusion.
- Josh Jung (Triple-A Round Rock): According to Rangers GM Chris Young, Jung (left foot stress fracture) is about a week or so away from being sent to an affiliate and getting back to game action.
- Joe Palumbo (Triple-A Round Rock): Is not expected to throw for approximately another week due to back strain.
- Tyler Phillips (Double-A Frisco): Phillips was shut down for a week and will rehab toward return.
- Alex Speas (Double-A Frisco): Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for at least two more weeks, then will be re-evaluated.
- Davis Wendzel (Double-A Frisco): Sustained a fracture of hamate bone in left wrist on May 25. His prognosis is about 6 weeks.
