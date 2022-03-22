Skip to main content

Reaction: Rangers Wallop Guardians, 25-12

The Texas Rangers set a club record for runs scored in a Cactus League game, drubbing the Cleveland Guardians, 25-12.

In a game that lasted four hours and 17 minutes, the Texas Rangers unloaded on the Cleveland Guardians in Monday's Cactus League contest, winning by a final score of 25-12.

25 Runs?!

The 25 runs marked the Rangers' highest scoring output ever in a Cactus League ‘A’ game (since 2003). It is also the most by any Major League club in an exhibition contest since at least 2006. 

Texas batters combined for 27 hits, their highest total in spring game since at least 2006, and went 14-for-21 with runners in scoring position. Texas hit five home runs on the day, one short of its club record of six in Cactus League play, set on March 10, 21 against the Seattle Mariners.

Free Willie

Of all the offensive fire power on display, Willie Calhoun might have stood out more than anyone. Calhoun went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in just four innings of work, becoming the first Ranger to record at least four hits in an exhibition contest since Rougned Odor produced a four-hit, three-homer outing on March 25, 2016 against the San Diego Padres.

Calhoun is trying to bounce back from two injury-riddled seasons. He was struck in the jaw by a 95-mph fastball during spring training in 2020, which had lingering effects throughout the truncated season. His 2021 season got off to a late start due to a hamstring injury. Then, in late June, he was struck by a pitch yet again, suffering an arm fracture which kept him sidelined for two and a half months.

The Rangers' love for Calhoun's offensive potential dates back to before they acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. If he can maintain his health, and finally have some better luck, the Rangers might finally get to see what Calhoun can do for a whole season.

May 27, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Willie Calhoun (5) hits a triple against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.

Willie Calhoun

20220317_Spring_Training_BL2_4896

Taylor Hearn

Mar 8, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; A general view of the field prior to the spring training game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Made

Taylor Hearn started the game on the mound for the Rangers and earned the win after logging two scoreless innings in his first Cactus League appearance of the spring. Hearn only allowed one baserunner, a leadoff single in the first inning. The baserunner was erased on a 6-3 double play that ended the frame. Then, Hearn finished his outing in fine fashion by striking out the side in the second.

Hearn essentially has a spot in the starting rotation locked up, though manager Chris Woodward says he still has to earn it this spring. Hearn displayed many positive signs in Monday's outing, including a consistent pounding of the strike zone. It's only spring, but Hearn is off to a great start to fully secure one of the five starting spots come April 8.

What's Next?

The Rangers will travel to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Tuesday to face the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kolby Allard (0-0, -.--) scheduled to start for Texas, squaring off with Arizona lefty Madison Bumgarner (0-0, -.--). First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT.

