Another Strong Start Wasted By No-Show Offense As Texas Rangers Drop Season-Worst 4th Consecutive Game
ARLINGTON — The starting pitching keeps coming up big for the Texas Rangers, but the bullpen is ailing, and the offense is flailing.
The Rangers lost their season-high fourth consecutive game as the Cleveland Guardians won the series opener 7-0 Monday night at Globe Life Field.
The Guardians broke through with three runs in the eighth against the Rangers bullpen and added three more in the ninth.
Michael Lorenzen pitched seven scoreless innings, holding the Guardians to a hit and four walks while striking out four. He didn't allow his lone hit until one out in the sixth.
Lorenzen, however, still had to work out of trouble a few times. In the first, a walk and an error were erased by a caught stealing and a popout to short. After a leadoff walk and stolen base in the seventh, the Guardians had the go-ahead run on third in Jose Ramirez, but Lorenzen struck out Kyle Manzardo looking at a 2-2 sinker.
Jose Leclerc, however, started the eighth and immediately was in trouble with a leadoff double to Estevan Florial. Florial scored on Brayan Rocchio's single to center field, in which Leody Taveras' throw home bounced off the side of the pitcher's mound and offline. Leclerc walked the next batter and was replaced by Jacob Latz.
The Guardians greeted Latz with singles by Andrés Giménez and José Ramírez, who drove in two more runs. Taveras' second throw home in the inning hit Freeman's helmet, which had fallen off his head between third base and home. Giménez scored on Latz's wild pitch to make it 4-0.
The Rangers were held to four hits and two walks. The only extra-base hit was Marcus Semien's one-out double in the eighth. Rangers pitchers walked eight, their third-highest total this season. They walked a season high 10 batters on Tuesday at Oakland.
