Evan Carter’s Rangers Future Cloudy After Another Season Limited by Injuries
Evan Carter showed so much promise during the Texas Rangers’ run to the 2023 World Series that so much seemed possible for the young budding star.
Now, entering 2026, questions remain about whether he’s a core part of the future of the franchise.
Carter missed most of the 2024 season with a back injury that turned out to be a stress reaction that required a surgical procedure to remove affected tissue. It took he and team doctors time to diagnose it because it presented differently. As a result, it basically erased what would have been his true rookie season, one that some believed might lead him to contend for the American League rookie of the year award.
The offseason was filled with rehab and working on a new swing plan that would put less stress on his back, and acknowledgement that this might be something he has to deal with periodically. Injuries were part of the deal again in 2025 and it limited his production. As a result, playing time went to a pair of youngsters that weren’t on the MLB roster to start the season.
Here is a review of the Rangers’ center field situation for the 2025 season.
Texas Rangers 2025 Center Field in Review
Primary Starter: Evan Carter (63 G, .247/.336/.392, .728 OPS, 5 HR, 25 RBI, 9 2B, 2 3B, 31 R, 14 SB). Other Significant Contributors: Wyatt Langford (134 G, .241/.344/.431, .775 OPS, 22 HR, 62 RBI, 25 2B, 1 3B, 73 R, 22 SB), Sam Haggerty, Michael Helman.
Fielding Stats: Carter: 1.000 fielding percentage, 460 innings, 125 chances, 123 putouts, two assists, no errors, no double plays. Langford: 994 fielding percentage, 1,160.2 innings, 308 chances, 302 putouts, four assists, two errors, no double plays.
Season Notes
Carter entered the season at Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers wanted to him to continue to work on a swing path that would put less stress on his back. Leody Taveras, who played 30 games before he was designated for assignment, handled center field until he was ready.
But Carter couldn’t stay off the IL, though it wasn’t his back that limited him for the most part. He was on the IL for a quad strain, back spasms and a wrist fracture, the last of which ended his season. It limited him to 63 games. But his numbers — especially his fielding and his stolen bases — offer a glimpse of the player the Rangers hope he can become. But he simply hasn’t been that player since 2023.
Langford slid into center field when needed, but the Rangers would prefer to keep him in left field. Helman (.232/.290/.455, 5 HR, 20 RBI) and Haggerty (.253/.328/.370, 2 HR, 13 RBI) can play multiple outfield positions and impressed the Rangers with their versatility, defense and speed. Helmen became an asset during the “Little Rascals” period late in the season. Haggerty missed the last month of the season with a foot injury.
Team Control/Free Agency
Carter is a pre-arbitration player and under team control. Langford is entering his third year of team control and is not yet eligible for arbitration. Haggerty is under team control and eligible for third-year arbitration. Helman is a pre-arbitration player and under team control.
What’s Next?
The Rangers really want this to work. Carter is only 23 years old, and he showed a rare blend of power and speed in the minor leagues that translates to being a starting center fielder in the Majors. But the injuries have been frequent. The good news is the back really wasn’t the issue, aside from the spasms that kept him out for 10 days. The wrist fracture was unfortunate. He likely would have played nearly 100 games without that injury.
It calls into question his future in 2026. Can he be counted on to remain healthy? That’s the question the Rangers must answer. The good news is the franchise has coverage between the potential to move Langford to center field, along with Haggerty and Helman. All four are cheap enough, for now, to bring to spring training and let them figure it out.