How Rare Are World Series Sweeps? Los Angeles Dodgers Can Sweep New York Yankees Tonight
The last time there was a sweep in the World Series, the San Francisco Giants beat the Detroit Tigers in 2012.
The Los Angeles Dodgers hope to snap the string when they take a 3-0 Series lead into Game 4 against the New York Yankees Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.
In fact, in the 11 seasons since that sweep, only three World Series have been decided in five or fewer games, including the 2023 title, which the Texas Rangers won 4-1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
More often than not, the World Series reaches at least six games.
In the 119 completed World Series, there have been 19 4-0 sweeps, including five in 10 years between 1998 and 2007, the most in a 10-year span.
The Yankees, playing in their record 41st Series with a record 27 titles, haven't been swept in the World Series since 1976 when Sparky Anderson's Big Red Machine in Cincinnati won their second consecutive title. The Yankees rebounded, however, by winning titles in 1977 and 1978 over the Dodgers. If the Dodgers pull off the sweep, it will be the third time the Yankees have been swept in the World Series, not counting the 1922 Series when the New York Giants beat the Yankees 4-0-1. Game 2 was called a 3-3 tie after the 10th inning (and two hours and 40 minutes) because of darkness. It was the last time a World Series game ended in a tie.
Since 1923 — the first time ties were not an option in the postseason — 18 lasted four games, 21 lasted five games, 23 lasted six games, and 38 lasted the full seven games.
The Dodgers are looking for their eighth title after reaching their 22nd Series, second only to the Yankees. Even if they beat the Yankees, New York will still hold an 8-4 edge in their 12 World Series meetings between the clubs, the most in MLB history. A Game 4 win for the Dodgers would give them their second World Series sweep against the Yankees.
