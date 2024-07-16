'I Was Drunk.' Home Run Derby Anthem Singer Ingrid Andress Announces She's Entering Rehab
ARLINGTON — National Anthem singer Ingrid Andress admits to being drunk during Monday's performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of MLB's Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field.
The four-time Grammy-nominated country singer apologized in a social media post Tuesday afternoon and revealed she's checking into a rehab facility.
Andress, 32, caused a maelstrom of reactions on social media from fans and ESPN viewers after he awkward, off-key rendition of the anthem.
"I'm not gonna bullsh*t y'all, I was drunk last night," Andress wrote on social media. "I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is ... I hear it's super fun."
Here's hoping Andress gets the proper help and has a quick rehab stay.
Country music star Cody Johnson is set to sing the anthem before tonight's 94th All-Star Game at Globe Life Field.
Her performance shocked fans and players, including the Phillies Alec Bohm, who was set to compete in the Home Run Derby. ESPN's live footage of the anthem showed Bohm looking around and laughing when Andress struggled to hit some notes.
She also tried adding a few vocal flourishes that didn't work near the end of the anthem.
Fans on social media immediately reacted with jokes, memes and ridicule online.
MLB officials declined to comment on the anthem performance.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.