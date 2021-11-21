Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Japanese Slugger Seiya Suzuki To Be Posted on Monday

    Seiya Suzuki, a slugging outfielder from Japan, can begin negotiating with Major League clubs on Monday.
    Author:

    Major League Baseball has notified its clubs that Seiya Suzuki, outfielder for the Hiroshima Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, will be posted on Monday, per multiple reports. Suzuki will have plenty of suitors in free agency, and the Texas Rangers are closely tied to the right-handed slugger.

    Suzuki, 27, slashed .319/.436/.640/1.079 with 38 home runs and 88 RBI in 2021, and has a career .943 OPS over nine seasons with the Carp. The Rangers have a history of pursuing players from the Pacific Rim, so their interest should not come as a surprise. In addition, the Rangers are out to upgrade their offense this winter, and Suzuki could provide some production at a cheaper cost than some of the other free agent outfielders.

    There is expected to be a competitive market for Suzuki's services. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel projects Suzuki to ink a four-year, $48 million contract, in addition to a projected $9 million posting fee. That would be a cheaper price tag than some of the better outfield free agents on the market, like Nick Castellanos, Starling Marte and Chris Taylor. In addition, there is no qualifying offer or draft pick forfeiture to worry about if the Rangers were to sign Suzuki, as opposed to Castellanos or Taylor, who rejected qualifying offers.

    Of course, there is always concern about how a free agent from overseas will handle the transition to the North American game. Pitchers throw harder in the United States, and a few recent signings from the Pacific Rim have not gone well. However, Suzuki struck out only 16.2 percent of the time in 2021 (MLB average was 23.2 percent), and he walked 87 times as opposed to striking out 86 times.

    Recommended Articles

    Aug 2, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan outfielder Seiya Suzuki (51) celebrates after scoring a run against USA in a second round baseball game during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Report: Japanese Slugger Seiya Suzuki To Be Posted on Monday

    Seiya Suzuki, a slugging outfielder from Japan, can begin negotiating with Major League clubs on Monday.

    22 seconds ago
    Aug 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre gives a speech after being inducted into the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
    Play

    Rangers History Today: Adrián Beltré Retires

    On this day, a Rangers players with the 'touchiest' head in team history called it a career.

    Nov 20, 2021
    Apr 3, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels watches batting practice before the game between the Rangers and the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
    Play

    Rangers Set 40-Man Roster With Eye on Free Agency

    The Texas Rangers made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Friday's deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft.

    Nov 19, 2021

    There is still a calculated risk, but the Rangers are surely doing their due diligence in an area where they have scouted very well over the years.

    Suzuki will have 30 days to negotiate a contract with a Major League club, giving him until 5:00 p.m. EST on Dec. 22. However, an expected lockout would not shorten that window. If Suzuki does not sign with a club by Dec. 1 and the owners lock out the players the following day, Suzuki's signing period will be frozen, then re-open once a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is signed.

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Aug 2, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan outfielder Seiya Suzuki (51) celebrates after scoring a run against USA in a second round baseball game during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Japanese Slugger Seiya Suzuki To Be Posted on Monday

    22 seconds ago
    Aug 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre gives a speech after being inducted into the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
    News

    Rangers History Today: Adrián Beltré Retires

    Nov 20, 2021
    Apr 3, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels watches batting practice before the game between the Rangers and the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
    News

    Rangers Set 40-Man Roster With Eye on Free Agency

    Nov 19, 2021
    May 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a walk-off three run home run during the tenth inning to defeat the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
    News

    Rangers Give Woody New Contract; Now They Need to Give 1 More Thing

    Nov 19, 2021
    Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) talks with players during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers Sign Chris Woodward to Contract Extension

    Nov 19, 2021
    Mar 15, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers prospects Tyreque Reed (white shirt) and Bubba Thompson (red/gray shirt) leave Surprise Stadium following the cancellation of spring training games due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers Notes: Housing For Minor Leaguers & 'Interest' in Top-Tier Free Agents

    Nov 19, 2021
    Oct 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred (right) and chief revenue officer Noah Garden (left) in attendance before game one of the 2021 ALDS between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    Around MLB

    Report: Time 'Becoming an Issue' Ahead of Potential MLB Lockout

    Nov 18, 2021
    Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez
    News

    Rangers History Today: Pudge Wins 1999 AL MVP

    Nov 18, 2021
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

    Nov 17, 2021