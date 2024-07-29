Josh Jung, Cody Bradford Activated for Texas Rangers Opener at St. Louis Cardinals
Former All-Star third baseman Josh Jung has been activated by the Texas Rangers for Monday night’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, as well as pitcher Cody Bradford.
The Rangers made the following moves on Monday:
- Third baseman Josh Jung activated from the 60-day Injured List (right wrist fracture).
- Left-handed pitcher Cody Bradford activated from the 60-day Injured List (low back strain).
- Infielder Ezequiel Duran and right-handed pitcher Gerson Garabito recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.
- Right-handed pitcher Jon Gray placed on 15-day Injured List with (right groin strain).
- Outfielder Evan Carter transferred from 10-day Injured List to 60-day Injured list (lumbar sprain).
- Infielders Justin Foscue and Jonathan Ornelas, and catcher Andrew Knizner optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
- Infielder Davis Wendzel designated for assignment.
- Right-handed pitcher Austin Pruitt released.
The 26-year-old Jung has missed the Rangers’ last 102 games with a right wrist fracture suffered after being struck on a pitch from the Rays Phil Maton on April 1 at Tampa Bay. Jung was placed on the 10-day Injured List on April 2 before being transferred to the 60-day Injured List on April 8. Prior to the injury, he had recorded hits in each of the Rangers’ first 4 games of the 2024 season, going 7-for-17 (.412) with 2 home runs, one triple, one double, and 6 RBI. Jung appeared in 7 games on injury rehabilitation assignment with Round Rock (AAA) and Frisco (AA) from June 16-July 28, hitting safely in 6 of those contests while totaling a .296 (8-27) batting average with one double and 3 RBI.
Bradford, 26, will be seeking his first action with Texas since a start on April 10 vs. Oakland (W, 6.2 IP, 1 R-0 ER). The left-hander went 3-0, 1.40 ERA (3 ER/19.1 IP) in 3 appearances/starts with the Rangers to open the campaign before being placed on the Injured List on April 11 with a low back strain that was eventually determined to be a rib stress fracture. He has logged 5.2 scoreless innings across 3 games/2 starts while on rehab assignment with Frisco, last pitching in relief outing on Friday vs. Tulsa (2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO, 34 pitches/20 strikes).
Duran, 25, has batted .256/.294/.324/.618 (45-176) with 2 home runs, 6 doubles, and 13 RBI in 58 games for the Rangers this season, as he was on Texas’ Opening Day roster before being optioned to Round Rock on June 26. The infielder has spent the balance of the season with the Express, batting .277/.302/.554/.856 (23-83) with 5 home runs, 2 triples, 4 doubles, and 16 RBI in 19 games. Duran today was named the Pacific Coast League’s Player of the Week for July 22-28 after batting .480 (12-25) with 5 home runs last week for Round Rock.
The 28-year-old Garabito has posted no record, a 1.35 ERA (1 ER/6.2 IP), and 5 strikeouts/5 walks over 4 games/one start spanning two stints with the Rangers this season (May 26-June 7, July 21-24). He has spent the balance of the campaign in the minors with Round Rock and Frisco, compiling a 1-4 record, 3.44 ERA (20 ER/52.1 IP), and 56 strikeouts (9.6 SO.9) in 12 appearances/9 starts.
The 32-year-old Gray exited Sunday’s scheduled start before throwing an official pitch with right groin discomfort. Over 20 games (17 starts) for Texas this season, he has posted a 5-4 record and 3.73 ERA (39 ER/94.0 IP).
Carter, 21, was originally placed on the 10-day Injured List on May 28 (retro. May 27) with a lumbar sprain after batting .188 (27-144) with 5 home runs and 15 RBI over 45 games with the Rangers.
The 25-year-old Foscue has batted .105 (2-19) with one double and one RBI in 7 games for Texas this season spanning a pair of Major League stints: April 2-7, July 20-28. He last appeared for the Rangers on Friday at Toronto, going 0-for-4 as Texas’ starting designated hitter.
The 29-year-old Knizner has posted a .167 (15-90) batting average with one home run, one double, and 9 RBI in 35 games for Texas this season, with the Rangers going 10-18 in his 28 starts at catcher.
Ornelas, 24, has gone 3-for-20 (.150) with one RBI in 11 games spanning a pair of stints with Texas this season (May 6-7, June 30-July 28). The infielder has made starts defensively at third base (4 G), shortstop (1 G), and second base (1 G).
Wendzel, 27, saw his first MLB action this year with Texas, batting .128 (6-47) with one home run, 2 doubles, and 2 RBI over 27 games for the Rangers. He spent the balance of the campaign with Round Rock.
The 34-year-old Pruitt pitched to a 12.46 ERA (6 ER/4.1 IP) in 4 relief appearances for Texas in 2024 before being placed on the 15-day Injured List (right kneed medial meniscus injury) on April 24.
Following today’s transactions, the Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the club’s Major League roster, along with five players on the 60-day injured list: Carter, Carson Coleman, Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle and Cole Winn.
