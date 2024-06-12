Los Angeles Dodgers Go Ballistic In Four-Home Run Sixth To Blow Out Texas Rangers

Inside The Rangers

The Texas Rangers hit a new low in 2024 Tuesday, allowing a season-high 14 runs, including four home runs in the sixth inning, in a 15-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Stefan Stevenson

Jun 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates at home plate with shortstop Mookie Betts (50) after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium. at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates at home plate with shortstop Mookie Betts (50) after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium. at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers belted four home runs in the sixth inning and scored a season-high 14 runs to bludgeon the Texas Rangers 15-2 Tuesday night at Dodgers Stadium.

The 14 runs allowed by the Rangers are the most this season and the most since they allowed 16 runs to the Dodgers on July 22, 2023, at Globe Life Field.

The Dodgers last hit four homers in an inning on Sept. 29, 2021, against the San Diego Padres.

The inning started with a Mookie Betts one-out walk against Rangers reliever Grant Anderson and the Dodgers leading 7-1. Shohei Ohtani started the onslaught with a two-run homer to right-center field that Statcast estimated to have a 114.2 mph exit velocity and travel 433 feet. It's Ohtani's 16th homer.

Freddie Freeman followed with a homer to left-center field, and after Will Smith singled, Teoscar Hernandez made it 12-1 with a two-run homer to left-center. The Dodgers weren't done. Andy Pages singled before Jason Heyward homered to right to make it 14-1.

That finally forced the Rangers to replace Anderson with Jesus Tinoco, who quickly induced a groundout to mercifully bring the inning to an end.

Smith's three-run homer in the first inning gave the Dodgers a quick lead and enough for the win. But they added three more in the fourth, a run in the fifth before their seven-run sixth.


Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:

1. Four-Homer History

Jun 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Anderson allowed four homers in the sixth inning Tuesday, which is difficult to pull off. In fact, it's only been done one other time by a Rangers pitcher since tracking began in 1974. Pat Mahomes Sr. surrendered four homers in the sixth inning to the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 17, 2001, at the SkyDome. The homers came from Jeff Frye, José Cruz Jr., Shannon Stewart, and Carlos Delgado.

2. Position Player Pitching

Jun 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning as Texas Rangers relief pitcher Grant Anderson (65) watches at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning as Texas Rangers relief pitcher Grant Anderson (65) watches at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers backup catcher Andrew Knizner took mop-up duty with two innings of relief with the Dodgers leading 14-2. It's the first time in 2024 the Rangers have used a position player to pitch. The last time it happened, it was Austin Hedges at Cleveland on Sept. 15. Hedges threw a perfect inning.

Knizner's outing is the 31st time the Rangers have used a position player on the mound. Knizner is the 22nd different player to do it. Knizner threw walked one in 1 2/3 scoreless innings


It's his second career mound appearance. He also did it on Aug. 26, 2022, with the St. Louis Cardinals. He's the fourth Rangers position player to record more than three outs, joining:

Jeff Kunkel on May 20, 1989 vs. Twins (1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R-ER)
Bryan Holaday on July 2, 2016 at Twins (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R)
Brad Miller on July 22, 2023 vs. LAD (2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R-ER)

3. Up Next

May 21, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Jon Gray (2-2, 2.12) faces the Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler (1-3, 4.82) in Game 2 at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. It's Gray's first start since May 21. He went on the injured list with a right groin strain the next day. He threw 2 1/3 innings of relief on Saturday, which acted as his normal weekly bullpen session.

Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

