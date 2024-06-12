Los Angeles Dodgers Go Ballistic In Four-Home Run Sixth To Blow Out Texas Rangers
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers belted four home runs in the sixth inning and scored a season-high 14 runs to bludgeon the Texas Rangers 15-2 Tuesday night at Dodgers Stadium.
The 14 runs allowed by the Rangers are the most this season and the most since they allowed 16 runs to the Dodgers on July 22, 2023, at Globe Life Field.
The Dodgers last hit four homers in an inning on Sept. 29, 2021, against the San Diego Padres.
The inning started with a Mookie Betts one-out walk against Rangers reliever Grant Anderson and the Dodgers leading 7-1. Shohei Ohtani started the onslaught with a two-run homer to right-center field that Statcast estimated to have a 114.2 mph exit velocity and travel 433 feet. It's Ohtani's 16th homer.
Freddie Freeman followed with a homer to left-center field, and after Will Smith singled, Teoscar Hernandez made it 12-1 with a two-run homer to left-center. The Dodgers weren't done. Andy Pages singled before Jason Heyward homered to right to make it 14-1.
That finally forced the Rangers to replace Anderson with Jesus Tinoco, who quickly induced a groundout to mercifully bring the inning to an end.
Smith's three-run homer in the first inning gave the Dodgers a quick lead and enough for the win. But they added three more in the fourth, a run in the fifth before their seven-run sixth.
Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:
1. Four-Homer History
Grant Anderson allowed four homers in the sixth inning Tuesday, which is difficult to pull off. In fact, it's only been done one other time by a Rangers pitcher since tracking began in 1974. Pat Mahomes Sr. surrendered four homers in the sixth inning to the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 17, 2001, at the SkyDome. The homers came from Jeff Frye, José Cruz Jr., Shannon Stewart, and Carlos Delgado.
2. Position Player Pitching
Rangers backup catcher Andrew Knizner took mop-up duty with two innings of relief with the Dodgers leading 14-2. It's the first time in 2024 the Rangers have used a position player to pitch. The last time it happened, it was Austin Hedges at Cleveland on Sept. 15. Hedges threw a perfect inning.
Knizner's outing is the 31st time the Rangers have used a position player on the mound. Knizner is the 22nd different player to do it. Knizner threw walked one in 1 2/3 scoreless innings
It's his second career mound appearance. He also did it on Aug. 26, 2022, with the St. Louis Cardinals. He's the fourth Rangers position player to record more than three outs, joining:
Jeff Kunkel on May 20, 1989 vs. Twins (1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R-ER)
Bryan Holaday on July 2, 2016 at Twins (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R)
Brad Miller on July 22, 2023 vs. LAD (2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R-ER)
3. Up Next
Right-hander Jon Gray (2-2, 2.12) faces the Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler (1-3, 4.82) in Game 2 at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. It's Gray's first start since May 21. He went on the injured list with a right groin strain the next day. He threw 2 1/3 innings of relief on Saturday, which acted as his normal weekly bullpen session.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
