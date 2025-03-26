MLB Analyst Makes Disappointing Prediction for Texas Rangers in AL West
The Texas Rangers are trying to win the AL West this year, something they haven't done in nearly a decade.
Since the Rangers' most recent first-place finish in 2016, the division has belonged to the Houston Astros. They've won seven division titles in the last eight years and are shooting for a fifth straight crown in 2025.
But first, they'll have to go through Texas and the Seattle Mariners, both of whom have their sights set on first place as well after missing the playoffs last year.
While it's shaping up to be a three-team race in the AL West this summer, MLB analyst and podcaster Ben Verlander doesn't expect the Rangers to come out on top. While he likes their team and thinks they have potential, he believes the Astros' reign will continue in 2025.
Verlander laid out a compelling case for the reigning division champs in a video post on X, citing their strong lineup and starting pitching depth. He's also high on top prospect Cam Smith, who's been lighting up spring training and could win AL Rookie of the Year.
Baseball often comes down to pitching, especially over the course of a long season, and Verlander thinks Houston has an edge over Texas there.
"They have a really solid rotation. I think it's better than the Rangers' rotation over the course of 162 (games)," he said, citing the Astros' starting pitching depth with Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco, Spencer Arrighetti and Hayden Wesneski.
Former World Series champs Lance McCullers and Luis Garcia are also coming back from injury after missing the entire 2024 season and could rejoin Houston's rotation at some point.
In Verlander's view, the AL West will be a "two-team race" between the Astros and Rangers. While the Mariners are loaded with pitching and led the AL in ERA (3.49) last year, he doesn't think they have the bats to keep up after ranking 21st in MLB in scoring last year.
"The Texas Rangers' ceiling is the highest (in the division). The Astros have the highest floor," Verlander said. "With all the question marks that the Rangers have, I don't think all of those are going to be answered. There's too many question marks..."
Texas might be more talented than Houston on paper if its stars are healthy. That's a big if, however, as most of the Rangers' best players (Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi) are either in their 30s or have significant injury histories.
Texas needs good fortune in the health department if it wants to dethrone the Astros, which isn't a given. If the Rangers catch some breaks, however, they could be at the top of the standings when it's all said and done.
"If everything goes right, they win the division," Verlander predicted.
After beating Houston in the ALCS and winning the World Series in 2023, Texas crashed to 78-84 and third place last year. The Astros haven't had a losing record over a full season since 2014, supporting Verlander's assessment that they have a higher floor than the Rangers.
"(Houston) is still good enough to win the American League West...I do think the Houston Astros are going to ultimately win the division once again," Verlander said, adding that the Astros could win the American League if Smith steps up and hits the ground running.
Texas fans may not like it, but recent history says there's little reason to doubt him.