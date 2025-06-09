New Texas Rangers Trade Idea Sends Failed '50 Home Run' Hitter To Dodgers
The Texas Rangers are teetering between possible playoff team and outright dissapointment, but each day seems to be drawing closer to a sell off at the coming MLB trade deadline.
If the Rangers do end up selling, Adolis Garcia is someone that should absolutely be moved if they can get at least a prospect of note in return.
A potential deal that would be worth doing would be with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have a need in the outfield and a surprisingly solid farm system for how loaded their Major League roster is.
In a trade involving Garcia, Texas should target LHP prospect Jakob Wright.
That is a top-30 prospect that was a fourth-round pick last year and is young, but has potential.
Garcia set a lofty goal for himself before the year began by saying that he was gunning for 50 home runs this year. He had a down season in 2024, but was looking to bounce back in a major way.
Instead, he has only continued to struggle. It looks like he might need a change of scenery to wake up the slugger that he used to be.
Whenever he makes contact, he can still do damage. He has one of the highest average exit velocities in the sport and should be better than he has been. His aggressiveness at the plate has just caught up to his as his bat-to-ball skills drop.
The 32-year-old has slashed .215/.259/.364 this year with seven home runs.
Hoping for him to turn things around would be fine for the Dodgers who need another outfield bat.
The Michael Conforto signing has played out even worst than Garcia has, as Conforto has slashed just .170/.312/.269 with three home runs this year. Bringing in another left fielder would a huge help.
Wright might not be an elite-of-the-elite prospect at just No. 28 overall organizationally according to MLB Pipeline, but he's the perfect kind of player to target with someone like Garcia.
The 22-year-old southpaw was taken in the fourth round of last year's draft out of Cal Poly.
He's make five appearances as a professional and has allowed just one run in 10.2 innings of work. He's struck out 14 batters and walked four.
The California native has an intriguing pitch mix with a fastball slider combo that could work either in the rotation or in the bullpen.
He is certainly unproven, but that is a risk that the Rangers should take to get Garcia off the books and get younger.