After Two Months, Only One Texas Rangers Predicted For All-MLB Honors, And It Isn't Corey Seager
April showers did not bring May flowers to Arlington since the Texas Rangers have yet to bloom into a legitimate World Series contender.
That said, at least one Rangers' star is living up to the hype in the eyes of at least one baseball media member.
Outfielder Adolis García was named to MLB.com's All-MLB second-team to close out the month of May. Despite a sluggish overall showcase, the publication believes his power upside gives him a slight edge over Milwaukee's Christian Yelich, Baltimore's Colton Cowser, among others. The reporter predicted the players he believes will end up on the end-of-season All-MLB team based on their first two months. (He might want to update his predictions after Corey Seager hit his seventh home run in seven games on Tuesday.
Joining García on the second-team were Cleveland's Steven Kwan and San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr.
García has struggled in May (.573 OPS), but he is still on pace for his second straight 30-homer, 100-RBI season for the defending World Series champions.- MLB.com
While not much has gone right for the reigning World Series champs, García's pop has remained the most consistent in the Texas lineup. His 12 homers rank 11th among all MLB hitters, while his 37 RBI rank sixth among AL hitters. Seager, who hit his 12th homer in Tuesday's win, looks poised to keep pace with Garcia in the power department.
Entering the two-game World Series rematch against Arizona, García is currently boasting a .242/.291/.479 with a .770 OPS. While his extra-base hits are less on par than usual, he still has 10 doubles to his name to close out May.
Sunday's 6-2 series finale win over the Minnesota Twins might be the turnaround Texas (25-29) needs entering June. Having a surging García paired with the return of rookie Wyatt Langford and All-Star third baseman Josh Jung in the next week or so should help bolster the offense.
