Rangers Ace, Explosive Offense Prevents Pivotal Weekend Sweep in Finale
The Texas Rangers went into the belly of the beast that is Rogers Centre to take on the Toronto Blue Jays this past weekend, a venue where they are the best in baseball when on their home field. The first two games were disastrous performances by the Rangers' pitching staff as a whole, but they bounced back from a brutal 14-2 loss in Game 2 to prevent a sweep with a 10-4 victory in the finale.
Their performance was highlighted by Nathan Eovaldi doing Nathan Eovaldi things. He has been the saving grace for Texas time and time again, and that was no different in this start. The Rangers also had a spark of life from their offense, which is what they have desperately neede.
The only real downside of the game was that Jake Burger exited the contest early with discomfort in his wrist, and he will now miss at least two to three days as he gets it further evaluated back in Arlington.
Offense and Pitching Shows Up in 10-4 Win
There were four Rangers who hit homers in their big win against the Blue Jays on Sunday; Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter. Semien took advantage of Toronto's starting pitcher José Berríos' struggles on the mound. He got Texas on the board with a two-run homer in the top of the second which happened to be his 800th career RBI.
Eovaldi is having an elite season, posting a 1.76 ERA in his 21 starts. The 35-year-old was able to finish seven innings on Sunday before he was pulled from the game. And even though he gave up two homers of his 10 allowed on the season, he left the mound with an 8-2 lead and six strikeouts recorded.
The bullpen had to survive two innings to take home a win, which has been easier said than done lately. But they got the job done despite giving up two runs of their own late.
After that unit was responsible for the loss in the first game of this series, they needed to step up and deliver a strong performance to get Texas out of Toronto with a win. Despite allowing a two-run homer to George Springer in the bottom of the eighth inning, they otherwise did their jobs in the finale.
Evan Carter made things a bit more comfortable in the top of the ninth with a two-run homer of his own, which was a good sign that the star youngster might get going at the plate and build some offensive momentum for the Rangers going into their next series.
They find themselves falling further and further behind in the wild card race, but bouncing back after the 14-2 loss they suffered was huge before they head out to face the Kansas City Royals.