Rangers-Astros Game Today (9/17/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers’ job is really simple on Wednesday — win. Their playoff lives may well depend upon it.
The Rangers (79-73) lost to the Astros (83-69), 6-5, on Tuesday, the second loss in the three-game series for Texas. Now, the Rangers are 4.5 games out of the American League West lead and 3.5 games out of the final AL wild card berth.
A win on Wednesday doesn’t guarantee cutting into that lead. But it would keep Texas in the race another day. A sweep by Houston probably ends any realistic chance of the Rangers making the playoffs.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
Game Day: Wednesday, Sept. 17
Game Time: 7:10 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Space City Home Network (Astros)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 FM (Astros)
Where: Daikin Park, Houston
Tuesday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (12-7, 2.82)
The Rangers have the right guy on the mound for the finale and he’s coming off one of his more effective starts in a couple of months against the New York Mets on Friday. He pitched seven innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs, with two strikeouts and no walks. He has won two of his last three starts, but Friday’s game was his first seven-inning game since June 25.
The All-Star hasn’t been as effective in the second half. In his last seven starts he is 2-4 with a 3.69 ERA with 41 strikeouts and nine walks in 39 innings. The Rangers need him to give them six innings and keep the home runs to a minimum, especially with the cozy Crawford Boxes in left field.
Astros: RHP Cristian Javier (1-3, 4.78)
Javier will make his seventh start since returning from elbow surgery last year. He has lost his last two starts and has given up eight combined earned runs in those starts. In his last six starts he has struck out 26 and walked 13 in 26.1 innings. Wednesday will be his 14th start since the end of the 2023 season. With Houston’s injury issues in the rotation, Houston can ill afford him getting hurt again or having a rough outing with the Mariners looming on Friday.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): Seager jogged on Monday in Houston. The Rangers still hope he can return sometime during the final homestand.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot fracture, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien took batting practice on Monday in Houston.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): The Rangers shut Haggerty down after he developed soreness in the ankle during his rehab assignment.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): Mahle will make his next start with the Rangers, perhaps as early as Friday.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.
Note: Some injury updates provided by MLB.com.