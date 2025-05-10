Rangers Boss Explains Sam Haggerty’s Promotion for Tigers Series
DETROIT — The Texas Rangers keep searching for answers across the diamond. Next up? Sam Haggerty.
The journeyman Major Leaguer whose biography reads like he’s been everywhere and done everything was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock before Friday’s game with the Detroit Tigers.
The task in his first MLB game this season? Batting leadoff against reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
In his first at-bat, he struck out. But he went 1-for-4 and drove in the Rangers' only run in a 2-1 loss.
Why Did Texas Rangers Call up Sam Haggerty?
Texas signed him to a minor-league deal, invited him to Major League spring training and then assigned the 30-year-old to Round Rock, where he produced. Before he promotion he slashed .313/.383/.398 with one home run, one triple, two doubles, 12 RBI, nine walks, seven stolen bases, 14 runs scored and a .781 OPS in 22 games.
His promotion was a bit of a surprise, especially as the Rangers sent down outfielder Dustin Harris, a player they hold in high regard.
But there was a need, manager Bruce Bochy said, for a player like Haggerty.
“He gives us some versatility,” Bochy said. He can play infield and he can play outfield.”
He was all over the diamond at Round Rock. He played all three outfield positions, along with second base and shortstop. He even made a start at designated hitter. He wasn’t charged with an error in 54 changes.
He’s also a switch-hitter. On Friday he batted from the right side of the plate against Skubal, a left-hander. Bochy expects him to be of help from the right side, even though he can hit from both sides, as the Rangers are short right-handed hitters due to injuries.
Haggerty was in El Paso with Round Rock and had to board a plane at 6 a.m. to make a connection at Dallas-Fort Worth just to arrive in time to play.
"Nobody's gonna care if you just got off the plane or not," Haggerty said. "It's just about getting your job done and trying to help the team win."
His RBI single in the seventh scored Texas' only run of the game against a masterful performance from Skubal.
Haggerty has played more than 200 MLB games with the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners, where he spent the bulk of his career. The Mariners non-tendered him last offseason, making him a free agent.
Before his start on Friday, he slashed .232/.312/.351 with nine home runs, 40 RBI, and 33 stolen bases. He missed most of the 2024 season with a torn Achilles tendon he suffered last May.
He was originally selected by Cleveland in the 24th round of the 2015 MLB Draft from the University of New Mexico and made his Major League debut with the Mets.