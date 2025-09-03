Rangers-Diamondbacks Game Today (9/03/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers end their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in a getaway afternoon game at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday.
The Rangers hope to end the series on a winning note as they’ve managed to find their way back into the AL Wild Card race and park on the outskirts of the AL West race, which is led by the Houston Astros. Texas’ next opponent just happens to be Houston, in a three-game series that starts on Friday in Arlington. It gives the Rangers a golden opportunity to close the gap — or a chance for the Astros to widen their lead and put Texas out of the picture.
On Tuesday, the Rangers did not have outfielder Adolis Garcia in the lineup due to a quad injury. He is not on the injured list yet. Texas also promoted coveted pitching prospect Jose Corniell to Triple-A. Plus, two injured Texas pitchers — Tyler Mahle and Cole Winn — pitched in rehab games on Tuesday.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Game Day: Wednesday, Sept. 3
Game Time: 2:40 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Dbacks.TV (Diamondbacks)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM (Diamondbacks)
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Ariz.
Wednesday's Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter (9-7, 3.77)
With Nathan Eovaldi on the shelf, Leiter has stepped in as the rotation’s No. 2 pitcher. His performance of late has backed that up. He is 3-1 with a 2.55 ERA in his last seven starts, with 42 strikeouts and 17 walks in 35.1 innings. He’s won his last two starts, including his most recent start against the Athletics. He struck out seven and walked two in six innings, as he allowed five hits and two earned runs.
Leiter had a 4.55 ERA after his start on June 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Since that game he’s trimmed that ERA by nearly a point. In 24 starts he has 118 strikeouts, 59 walks and 121.2 innings pitched. He is allowing batters to hit .219 against him.
Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (10-13, 4.94)
Gallen was one of the few Diamondbacks starters that were not dealt at the trade deadline. But this could be his last season in the desert, as he’s a free agent after the campaign. He won his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, as he allowed two hits and no earned runs in six innings. He struck out eight and walked three. He is 3-2 with a 3.07 ERA in his last seven games, with 33 strikeouts and 10 walks in 41 innings.
Whatever happens from here, Gallen has already recorded a fourth straight season with at least 10 wins, at least 160 innings pitched and at least 149 strikeouts. He’s been quite consistent, and he’ll be sought after in free agency.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return on Sept. 8): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return on Sept. 8): It’s not clear if Seager will be able to play this season.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return Sept. 2): Semien has a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain that will need four to six weeks to heal.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty is expected to return at some point this season.
Cole Winn, P (15-day, right arm fatigue, placed on Aug. 20, eligible to return Sept. 4): Winn threw on Tuesday at Triple-A Round Rock.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return Sept. 1): Gray is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and a timeline to return is unclear.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): Mahle threw on Tuesday at Triple-A Round Rock in a rehab game.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.