Rangers-Marlins Game Today (9/19/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers have no one to blame but themselves if they fail to make the playoffs this year. But Texas can make one final stand this weekend.
The Rangers (79-74) host the Miami Marlins in a three-game series that starts on Friday. Texas is coming off being swept by the Houston Astros, which leaves the Rangers truly desperate. They are five games out of the AL West lead and 4.5 games out of the final wild card berth. Even if Texas wins all nine remaining games, it will need some help to claim a playoff berth.
The Marlins are coming into the game red hot, having swept Colorado and winning seven of their last eight games. This won’t be easy for Texas, but it will get a key starting pitcher back for the opener.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins
Game Day: Friday, Sept. 19
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Watch: CW33, Victory+ (Rangers); FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Marlins)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); FOX Sports 940AM (WINZ), WAQI 710 (Marlins)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Friday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Tyler Mahle (6-3, 2.34)
If it feels like forever since Mahle has been on a Major League mound, that's because it has. He went on the injured list three months ago with right shoulder fatigue and he is finally ready to get back in the rotation after an exceptional rehab game last weekend in the minor leagues. Before the IL, he was having a terrific year, as he struck out 56 and walked 27 in 14 starts and 77 innings. Batters were hitting just. 214 against him. With the Rangers’ postseason hopes on their last legs he can help them — and help himself in free agency — with a strong outing.
Marlins: RHP Janson Junk (1-3, 4.78)
The Rangers have experience with Junk, thanks to his time with the Los Angeles Angels. This is the first year in which he's made more than 10 appearances or starts in a season, and the numbers are starting to show some wear and tear. He is 1-1 in his last seven starts, but he has a 6.39 ERA with 24 strikeouts and eight walks in 38 innings. He started the season as a reliever, but he's flipped into the rotation as the Marlins have gotten hot down the stretch. It's a good match-up for the Rangers, who need a good pitching match-up.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): The Rangers still hope he can return sometime during the final homestand.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot fracture, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien took batting practice on Monday in Houston.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): The Rangers have sent Haggerty back out for a rehab assignment.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.
Note: Some injury updates provided by MLB.com.