Rangers-Marlins Game Today (9/20/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers are, most likely, playing out the string on a season that had far higher expectations than third place in the American League West.
The Rangers continue their three-game series with the Miami Marlins on Satudray at Globe Life Field, with a starting pitching matchup that is unclear, at least from the Texas side. The Rangers are trying to do whatever they can to stay in the playoff race after being swept by the Houston Astros earlier this week. Texas has no margin for error.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins
Game Day: Saturday, Sept. 20
Game Time: 6:05 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Marlins)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); FOX Sports 940AM (WINZ), WAQI 710 (Marlins)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Saturday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter
The Rangers did not set their probable starter until after Friday's game and opted to go with Leiter on normal rest. He took the loss on Monday against Houston, though he pitched well. The Rangers went through their two potential starters — Patrick Corbin and Jacob Latz — by using both out of the bullpen on Friday.
Marlins: RHP Adam Mazur (0-4, 4.85)
The second-year pro is making his sixth start this season. He broke in last year with eight starts, as he finished with a 1-3 record and a 7.49 ERA. He has spent the bulk of this season with Triple-A Jacksonville. He has lost his last three starts, and his last one was a hard luck loss against Detroit — six innings, one hit allowed and no earned runs. He has 17 strikeouts and 10 walks in 26 innings. If the Rangers can get their bats going, he’s vulnerable.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): The Rangers still hope he can return sometime during the final homestand.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot fracture, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien took batting practice on Friday. He’s holding out hope he can return this season.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): The Rangers have sent Haggerty back out for a rehab assignment.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.
Note: Some injury updates provided by MLB.com.
