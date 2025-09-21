Rangers-Marlins Game Today (9/21/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers could be eliminated from playoff contention in the next couple of days as they prepare to face the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field on Sunday.
The Rangers (79-76) fell to the Marlins, 4-3, on Saturday and will lose this series. There is one home series remaining for Texas, which starts on Monday against the Minnesota Twins. The Rangers have played their way into irrelevancy in the American League playoff race by failing to win a game this week.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins
Game Day: Sunday, Sept. 21
Game Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Marlins)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); FOX Sports 940AM (WINZ), WAQI 710 (Marlins)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Sunday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.46)
This is either his last or next-to-last start of the season, depending upon how the Rangers want to arrange their rotation down the stretch as they fall out of the playoff picture. Kelly struggled in his last start against Houston, as he gave up nine hits and six earned runs in three innings, his worst outing since joining the franchise. He’s allowed 19 hits and nine earned runs in his last two games, which could be an indication of wear and tear down the stretch. He’ll be a free agent after the season. The Rangers should be interested in keeping him, but he will have suitors.
Marlins: RHP Eury Pérez (7-5, 4.40)
The 22-year-old is already into his second campaign, and he’s seen his ERA balloon by more than a point from a season ago (3.15) as he enters his 19th start. He won his last game against Colorado, allowing one hit and no runs in five innings. His ERA has really taken off in his last seven starts (6.36) but he’s 3-2 and has struck out 33. He’s getting solid run support and he’s allowing batters to hit just .200 off him, an improvement over .214 a season ago.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): The Rangers still hope he can return sometime during the final homestand.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot fracture, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien took batting practice on Friday. He’s holding out hope he can return this season.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): The Rangers have sent Haggerty back out for a rehab assignment.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.
