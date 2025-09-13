Rangers-Mets Game Today (9/13/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers have a chance to make the playoffs, and they hope not to waste any opportunities while in New York this weekend to face the Mets.
Saturday’s game, set for 3:10 p.m. central, will see the Rangers and Mets play for the second time in their three-game Interleague series. It comes a day after the return of Rangers starter Jacob deGrom to his former digs in New York. It was his first game at Citi Field as a visiting pitcher. He played for the Mets for nearly a decade.
Saturday’s game is another matchup of a wily Rangers veteran pitcher against one of the Mets’ young starts that could be part of the franchise’s rotation for years to come.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets
Game Day: Saturday, Sept. 13
Game Time: 3:10 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); SNY (Mets)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); Audacy Mets Radio WHSQ 880AM, Audacy App 92.3 HD2 (Mets)
Where: Citi Field, Queens, New York
Saturday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: LHP Patrick Corbin (7-9, 4.36)
Corbin probably wants to forget that game in the desert against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 1. He allowed five hits and five earned runs in 5.2 innings. He’s bookended great starts around that, including his last appearance against Houston on Sunday. He went 5.2 innings, as he allowed just three hits, one earned run and one walk against five strikeouts.
Even though his last seven starts don’t look great — 1-2 with a 6.34 ERA — he’s been a blessing to this rotation. Texas signed him right before the start of the season for less than $2 million and he’s taken the ball every fifth day, given Texas a solid outing and continues to give Texas a chance to win.
Mets: RHP Brandon Sporat (0-1, 4.50)
Sproat was the Mets’ second-round pick in 2023, and he quickly ascended to the Majors as he was promoted to make his MLB debut on Sunday against Cincinnati. He pitched six innings, giving up three hits and three earned runs. He walked four and struck out seven. Before his promotion he was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA with Triple-A Syracuse, as he struck out 113 and 53 walks in 121 innings. He could be a shining star for this rotation for years to come. Right now, he’s still getting his feet wet.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Adolis Garcia, OF (10-day, left quad strain, Sept. 5, retroactive to Sept. 2, eligible to return): Garcia is supposed to face live pitching this weekend, which could lead to him playing next week.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that Seager could be cleared to return for the Rangers’ next home series against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 19.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien is slated for a hitting session in Houston on Monday.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty began a rehab assignment on Friday.
Danny Coulombe, LHP (15-day, left shoulder fatigue, Sept. 4, retroactive to Sept. 1, eligible to return Sept. 16): Coulombe began a rehab assignment on Friday.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): Mahle continued a rehab assignment on Friday.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.