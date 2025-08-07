Rangers Miss Opportunity To Move Past Yankees in Wild Card Standings
The Texas Rangers had a sweep of the New York Yankees within their grasp today. The Yankees currently hold the last wild card spot in the American League.
The Rangers are now 60-56 on the season and instead of owning the bottom wild card slot they now find themselves 1.5 games back.
Yankees Series
Texas started off strong. They took the first game 8-5 led by third baseman Josh Jung who was heroic. He had a three-run homer in the 10th inning to seal the deal for the Rangers.
Game two was led by a defensive stance. It was Nathan Eovaldi who got the start who threw eight scoreless innings which led to the 2-0 shutout.
The organization went into the final game standing tall with all the confidence in the world and for good reason, but the final game they didn't look like the same team.
The game started with an immediate issue with their starting pitcher- Jack Leiter. Leiter barely finished three innings and had more balls thrown than strikes (35-32). He gave his relief Hoby Milner quite the task when he stepped in the game during the fourth.
Leiter had already allowed two runs with another two batters on base when Milner took the mound, but he came through and he is one that the organization can be excited about.
Milner kept the game within reach when he finished after 2.2 innings of work. The game remained at 2-1 when he left as he has been by far the best clutch pitcher in the bullpen this season.
The Yankees would only score once more. So what else was the issue? Right fielder Adolis García.
García had two instances where there were a pair of runners on the bases and he failed to bring any of them in and it wasn't just this game that he has had issues.
Issues with Adolis García
García is posting a slash line well below his career averages, but especially as of late. In the last seven games he has posted a .225/.269/.392 with one home run, one RBI and eight strikeouts.
Now, surely he will get out of his slump as all the great ones do, but the question now is why is he still batting fourth in rotation?
The outfielder shouldn't be following Corey Seager and Marcus Semien right now. Those two came up clutch in the ninth to give the ball club a chance to win the game.
The Rangers now have the day off to regroup, head home, and take on the Philadelphia Phillies. The organization has shown a lot of improvement and can take the positive with a series win against the Yankees.
