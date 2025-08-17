Rangers Slugger Jake Burger Expected To Miss Time With Wrist Injury
The Texas Rangers first baseman, Jake Burger, was forced out of the game early on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays with discomfort in his left wrist. Bruce Bochy spoke with Dallas Morning News reporter Shawn McFarland about that exit and said Burger will be out at least two to three days since he is headed back to Arlington to get scans on his injury.
If this potential leads to another stint on the injured list it would be the third time this season that Burger would find himself on it, all for different injuries. At the end of June, he was placed on 10-day IL with a left oblique strain. He was activated on July 2, but two weeks later, he was back on the injured list with an injury to his left quad.
It wasn't until Aug. 8 when he made his way back to the roster following that stint on the shelf, with the hope being that he could stay healthy for the remainder of the year. But nine days later, it appears like Burger is going to miss more time.
How Burger Has Performed This Season
The Missouri native is in his first year with the organization after he was sent to Texas from the Miami Marlins in a trade in December of last year. He is not having the season that many were hoping for, as he is posting the worst numbers of his short career. But lately, it had appeared like he had found his groove again.
He is slashing career lows across the board with a .242/.275/.416 line. However, in his last15 games those numbers have climbed up to .326/.356/.512, which is exactly what the struggling Rangers offense has needed.
Unfortunately, it has not mattered, as they have lost eight of their last 10 and haven't won a series since they were well over .500. Before Burger left the game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI to help prevent the Rangers being swept.
Now, Texas has to get ready for a brutal stretch of games. They are headed to face the Kansas City Royals to finish their road trip before traveling back to home to compete a 13-game stretch without a break. Their next day off will be after their series against the Los Angeles Angels on the Aug. 28.
Unfortunately, it looks like they will have to do it without one of their key offensive pieces.