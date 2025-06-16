Inside The Rangers

Rapidly Improving Rangers Pitching Prospect Gets Promoted to Double-A Frisco

The Texas Rangers have quite an impressive farm system currently, and one of their rapidly improving pitching prospects has been promoted after a great start.

Jeremy Trottier

Jun 20, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Texas Rangers baseball hat and Wilson glove during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Jun 20, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Texas Rangers baseball hat and Wilson glove during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Park in Arlington. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers have plenty of exciting prospects when it comes to their farm system currently, and that should help supplement a roster that has been flirting with .500 for the vast majority of 2025 so far.

Ensuring their best prospects are in the proper level of the minor leagues is key to their development, and they have decided to make another move on Monday to make sure that is the case.

The Rangers' No. 29 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, David Davalillo, will be heading to Double-A Frisco, as was reported by Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

This comes shortly after Davalillo was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for May this year, after an exceptional series of performances from the young prospect.

In his time with High-A Hub City, Davalillo made 11 starts, pitching for 51.0 innings, accruing a 2.12 ERA, 0.824 WHIP, 68 strikeouts to 11 walks, 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4-1 record to his name.

This is enormously impressive as he has shown extremely promising flashes of success at pretty much every level he has seen so far, with little to no indications of slowing down.

These are the types of prospects that show up and immediately prove their worth, and now in Double-A, he is only two steps away from the MLB, as he has rapidly risen through the ranks. The hope is that he can maintain this level of success with Frisco and, if so, maybe make Triple-A later in the season.

It will be intriguing to see how he handles the jump to Double-A and if he can succeed as he has so far throughout 2025.

Published
