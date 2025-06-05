Rapidly Improving Rangers Pitching Prospect Wins Coveted Monthly Award
The Texas Rangers have an impressive farm system even without Jack Leiter having prospect eligibility anymore.
Sebastian Walcott is a promising player, Kumar Rocker has the ceiling to be a high-level starter with time, Malcolm Moore could pan out to be a fun player and many more could become Major League contributors.
The most intriguing part of their minor league system, though, is the depth it possesses.
They have a multitude of high-level players who could pan out to be eventual MLB starters.
One of the prime examples of this is David Davalillo, a 22-year-old pitcher ranked as the No. 29 prospect in their system according to MLB Pipeline. He has been tearing it up with High-A Hub City in the past few weeks and is rapidly becoming a player to watch out.
This performance has pushed him into the limelight lately, and it earned him a coveted award.
What Award Did David Davalillo Win This Past Month?
Davalillo was awarded for his strong May showing with South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month, as was reported by the team's public relations department. He went 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA, 35 strikeouts, four walks, a 0.68 WHIP, .152 batting average allowed and did not allow an extra-base hit in his last 19 innings pitched during the month.
His stats on the season as a whole show he is prepared for the next level, with a 1.02 ERA in nine starts, a 4-0 record, 61 strikeouts to nine walks, a 0.72 WHIP and a .146 batting average allowed.
Davalillo has been practically unhittable at the High-A level, and it is clear as day that he is going to make the jump to Double-A soon.
Having good pitching depth is critical for any MLB team over the course of the year, especially when that comes in the form of prospects.
Davalillo is an exciting young player who, given some more time, may find himself fighting for a Major League roster spot as early as next season.
Hopefully he can put together the final touches on his repertoire soon and make his way through the final two levels of the farm system.