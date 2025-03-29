Texas Rangers Boss Reveals Slugger's Status After Leaving Red Sox Game
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers provided an update on the condition of third baseman Josh Jung after he left Friday’s game.
Jung, a third-year pro who has a long injury history, left Friday’s game in the seventh inning with a stiff neck after making a backhanded play at third base on a ground ball by Boston Red Sox slugger Alex Bregman.
When the Rangers came out to the field in the eighth inning, Josh Smith was at third base, and it was announced Jung had left the game.
After the game, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy wasn’t prepared to give a full update on Jung’s condition or provide a decision on whether Jung would play on Saturday.
Before Saturday’s game, the Rangers released the batting order and Jung wasn’t in it. Smith was in his place at third base.
Bochy explained that the neck spasms that he experienced at the end of spring training were re-aggravated by that great play.
“He’s going to need a few days to get this calmed down,” Bochy said. “So tomorrow he’ll continue treatment and see if we can get him back out there.”
Bochy isn’t sure if Jung will need an injured list stint.
Jung’s history with injuries is well known since the Rangers took him with their first-round pick in 2019 out of Texas Tech.
While in the minor leagues in 2021 he suffered a stress fracture in his foot that required surgery and about two months to heal. In 2022 he needed surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder, an injury that delayed his MLB debut to late that season.
In 2023 he was tracking toward a potential American League rookie of the year award before he suffered a fractured left thumb trying to field a screaming line drive. He was out for about six weeks, but returned in time to help the Rangers win the World Series.
Last season Jung’s right wrist was hit by a pitch in the first week of the season and he missed nearly the first four months of the season. The injury was worse than initially believed and required more extensive surgery to repair, delaying his return.
When the 27-year-old is healthy he’s a huge piece of the lineup for Texas. In 2023 he slashed .266/.315/.467 with 23 home runs and 70 RBI in 122 games.