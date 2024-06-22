Texas Rangers Erupt In 6th, Take Series Opener Against Kansas City Royals
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers offense came alive in the sixth inning Friday night, scoring five runs on five hits to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 at Globe Life Field.
Adolis García, Nathaniel Lowe, and Wyatt Langford started the sixth with a single, double, and single to tie it at 2-2. The Rangers took a 3-2 lead on Jonah Heim's fielder's choice ground out. Robbie Grossman walked, and Leody Taveras beat out an infield single to third to load the bases for Marcus Semien. Semien's double to the left-field corner cleared the bases and gave Texas a four-run lead.
The Rangers have been held to five or fewer hits in seven games this month. They've scored five or fewer runs in 11 games in June.
Nathan Eovaldi held the Royals to two runs on four hits and a walk and struck out six in six innings.
Royals starter Brady Singer held the Rangers to a run on three hits and two walks over five innings. The Rangers jumped on Royals relievers John Schreiber and Sam Long, who combined to allow five runs on five hits and a walk in the sixth.
Three thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Wyatt Langford's June
Wyatt Langford has found his groove in June. The rookie outfielder was 2 for 4 with two RBI, including a double on a routine single to center. Langford, who returned to the lineup on May 28 after missing 20 games with a right hamstring strain, leads the Rangers with 12 RBI in June. He's reached base in 14 of his past 15 games and has an RBI in six of his past eight.
2. Jose Leclerc Saved By Robertson
Jose Leclerc threw a 1-2-3 seventh, but after a two-out single put two Royals on, Bruce Bochy called on David Robertson to get the Rangers out of it. Robertson struck out Salvador Perez to end the threat. Leclerc walked a batter with one out before striking out Bobby Witt Jr. Walks have been an issue for Leclerc. He as 21 walks in 32 2/3 innings in 2024.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Jon Gray (2-3, 3.31) starts Game 2 at 3:05 p.m. Saturday. The Royals have yet to name a starter.
