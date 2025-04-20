Texas Rangers Finally Make Move to Bring Young Slugger off Injured List
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers finally made the move on their young star outfield and activated him for Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Wyatt Langford is back from the 10-day injured list, per the Rangers. To make room for him on the 26-man roster Texas optioned infielder Ezequiel Duran back to Triple-A Round Rock.
Texas was originally going to activate Langford for Saturday’s game. But, after two rehab games with Double-A Frisco, manager Bruce Bochy said he wanted to give the right-handed slugger an additional day to recover from the rehab stint.
He said Langford came through the rehab games fine. But the Rangers only have one off-day in the next two weeks after Sunday’s finale, and that’s on Monday as they travel to Sacramento for a three-game series with the Athletics.
The Rangers activated Langford after they posted Sunday's lineup. He'll bat fifth against the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is back from paternity leave and will bat leadoff for the Dodgers.
That will be a 13-day, 13-game stretch for the Rangers and Bochy wants to ensure that everyone is healthy.
Langford homered in his first game with Frisco on Thursday, during which he served as the designated hitter. On Friday he doubled in his first at-bat and played in the field for seven innings.
Texas put Langford on April 10 with a right oblique strain, which he suffered on April 9 against the Chicago Cubs. Langford had an oblique issue during spring training that forced him to miss a few games at the start of camp, but he was ready to go by opening day.
Without Langford, the Rangers have started Josh Smith, Kevin Pillar or Dustin Harris in left field.
Langford started the first 12 games of the season, and he slashed .244/.333/.561 with four home runs and six RBI.
He started slowly as a rookie in 2024 but finished slashing .253/.325/.415 with 16 home runs and 74 RBI. He finished seventh in American League rookie of the year voting. He’s started slowly this year two and in his first 10 games slashed .235/.325/.500 with three home runs and five RBI.
He was a polished hitter at Florida when the Rangers selected him No. 4 overall in the 2023 MLB draft and he played just 44 minor league games before he was called up to the Majors.