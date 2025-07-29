Texas Rangers Surge out of All Star Break With Nearly Perfect Second Half
The second half of the season is in full swing, and everyone's eyes are set on playing in October, and that includes the Texas Rangers, who are well in on the hunt.
The Rangers have been right in the middle of the pack this year, until recently, as they have been explosive since the All-Star break. In the past ten games, they have gone 8-2 with two sweeps against the Athletics and the Atlanta Braves.
More News: MLB Insider Shares Two Relievers Rangers Could Target Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Since the start of the second half of the season, their pitching staff has only allowed more than two runs in three games, but two were against the Atlanta Braves, and both were wins for the Rangers.
Their recent offensive success has come in large part from two of their sluggers- Corey Seager and Josh Smith. Seager leads production with a 1.038 OPS in the last seven games, with Smith close behind with a .972.
Wyatt Langford has fallen cold, but if he catches fire, they could prove to be nearly unbeatable. Even with his recent slump, he has still been one of their better batters this season and will prove crucial in their postseason run.
More News: Rangers Latest First-Round Pick Misses Out on Top 100 Prospect Status
There for a while it was looking like their only chance to play in October would be through the wild card, but there are plenty of games left on the season and they are closing in on the division leaders.
At one point this year, they found themselves back 11 games from first place in the AL West, and now they are only four behind the Houston Astros. They are creeping up on their instate rivals and shouldn't be overlooked in the division race.
This has been their best full month of the year as they have already amassed 15 wins with three still left to play. Texas has posted a pair of 13-win months (April and June) and the ball club could not have picked a better time to get hot.
More News: Corey Seager Remains Key to Rangers' Success With Major Impact on Win Column
The Rangers will finish off the month on the road in Los Angeles to take on the Angels before travelling to Seattle to face the Mariners, who are one game ahead of them in the AL West race.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.