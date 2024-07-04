Watch Texas Rangers Rookie Wyatt Langford Add Home Run-Robbing Catch To Highlight Reel
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford has already put together an exceptional collection of highlights.
He hit for the cycle on Sunday to go with a grand slam and an inside-the-park home run.
Early in Thursday's series finale against the San Diego Padres, Langford, 22, added a home run-robbing catch to the list. Langford's acrobatic leap to snag Ha-Seong Kim's fly ball above the top of the left-field wall was the third out in the second.
Rangers starter Max Scherzer reacted with an emphatic fist pump and roar of approval from the mound.
Langford's speed, which has been an obvious benefit on the basepaths, has also been shown bright in the outfield. He made a running catch in foul territory near the wall on Tuesday and ran down several balls in the gap on Wednesday. His catch Thursday no only showed off his speed to get back to the ball, but also his leaping ability and his athleticism. He had to make the catch slightly awkwardly as he reached for the ball with his left arm at the last second.
With two outs, the catch saved at least one run if it had not been a homer and hit off the top of the wall. Scherzer walked the leadoff man in the inning, who was running with two outs.
In the fourth inning, Langford threw out Donovan Solano at home to end the inning on a single to left. Langford charged hard on the ball, scooped it up, and threw a strike home to Andrew Knizner to get Solano.
Langford is batting .300 with three homers and 23 RBI in his past 30 games and was named the American League Rookie of the Month for June.
