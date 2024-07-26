'The Time Is Now.' Texas Rangers Players Feel Momentum Shift As Trade Deadline Pressure Amps Up
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers can feel a momentum shift in the American League West.
The Rangers, who are riding a five-game win streak into Toronto this weekend, trail the first-place Houston Astros by only 2.5 games in the AL West. Texas is only 1.5 games behind the second-place Seattle Mariners, who are reeling.
On top of that, the AL Wild Card race, which seemed unthinkable a month ago, is now not so inconceivable. The Rangers are five games back in the wild-card standings, although that figures to be a tougher road to the postseason with six teams in front of them.
After sweeping a four-game series against MLB's worst team, the Chicago White Sox, the Rangers face the Blue Jays, who are 10 games under .500 and in last place in the AL East.
"Sweeps are tough, especially when you're playing tight games," Rangers catcher Andrew Knizner told Bally Sports Southwest. "We really bared down when we needed to, [our] pitching was absolutely outstanding today and this whole series. Some timely hits, [we] played good defense. That's just Rangers baseball, so hopefully we can keep it going."
Pitcher Max Scherzer, who earned the win with six one-run innings on Thursday, believes the club has shown its capable of contending for the AL West title and another postseason berth. Especially if you factor in the eventual return of injured players such as All-Star third baseman Josh Jung, who begins a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Friday, outfielder Evan Carter, and pitchers Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom.
“We're starting to play our best baseball now," Scherzer said. "We're getting more and more healthy and getting more arms and our bats back. That's going to be kind of like our trade deadline acquisitions. We're in the race. We've got to play our best baseball now, and that's what's going on. There's good things in front of us.”
The Rangers' offense collected 10 hits despite scoring only two runs Thursday. Knizner has seen a change in the lineup in the past week.
"The time is now. I think we feel that as an offense, we feel that as a team," he said. "It looks like guys are really starting to hone in on their at-bats, really battle every single pitch, and that's really all you can ask, for guys to go up there and compete."
Scherzer, who moved into 10th all-time with nine strikeouts, wasn't interested in dwelling on the milestone. They aren't what motivates him, he said.
"For me, this is all about the World Series. That's what motivates me," he said. "My motivation is to win the World Series. That's really the only goal I have and really the only thing I play for."
