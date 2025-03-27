Watch: Texas Rangers Shortstop Makes Incredible Play During Opening Day Start
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith made it a goal this season to win a Gold Glove for a utility player, one year after winning the Silver Slugger for the same position.
Well, on opening day against the Boston Red Sox he started at shortstop. He took the field for Corey Seager, who batted second and was the designated hitter to help protect a tight calf coming out of spring training.
Smith has always been known for his glove, and in the seventh inning he did not disappoint.
Triston Casas came on to leadoff against reliever Robert Garcia, who was making his Rangers regular-season debut. Casas grounded a 96-mph fastball from Garcia toward the hole at second base. Smith ran to left, ran the ball down and quickly spun around to throw Casas out at first base.
It was, to that point, the best fielding play of the game.
Smith will be presented with his Silver Slugger this weekend. While he played a significant number of games at third base in place of then-injured Josh Jung, Smith has fashioned himself into a super-utility player that can take up time at every infield position and even left field.
Where he struggled before last season was at the plate. But he spent that offseason in the Dominican Winter League, tweaked his swing and had his best offensive season.
He slashed .258/.337/.394 with 13 home runs and 62 RBI. He also had 30 doubles, a triple, 11 stolen bases and 67 runs.
But, with defense like that, Smith could put himself in position to claim that Gold Glove after the season.