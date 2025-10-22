Will the Rangers Try to Acquire Kazuma Okamoto This Offseason?
The Texas Rangers have put themselves in an interesting position when it comes to their roster heading into the 2026 season. With a mix of both veterans and young talents on the MLB roster, they have some decisions to make on what direction they want to take next year, and how they want to build their franchise around whoever they deem to be their core players.
One of the big offseason plans will need to be how they handle the first base position, as Jake Burger will be heading to arbitration this offseason, and frankly, he is not a long-term option for the franchise, regardless.
Adding some more hitting consistency and fielding capability there would be a huge benefit, and would give them a promising infield for the short-term future.
Texas has not been a team that, in recent memory, has gone to the NPB for talent, with their last direct signing being Kohei Arihara before the 2021 season. Prior to that, it goes all the way back to Yoshinori Tateyama in 2011. While they have had some notable names like Yu Darvish also come through, they ultimately didn't make the initial deal.
Now, another few big-name players are set to be posted during the upcoming winter, one of whom is corner infielder Kazuma Okamoto, according to Yahoo Sports Japan. Even better, he could be a great fit for the Rangers if they attempt to pursue him when posted.
Why Should the Rangers Attempt to Pursue Okamoto?
One of the biggest selling points of Okamoto is his ability to hit consistently and efficiently. In the NPB over an 11-year career, he has slashed .277/.361/.521 with a few seasons at or above .300 in batting average. His power has always been impressive as well, with six straight years from 2018-2023 where he hit 30 or more home runs each year.
Another huge portion of his game has been his very strong fielding, as he is absolutely outstanding at first base and very consistently good to great at third base. In seven seasons of playing first base in the NPB, he has had 3,590 chances, accruing 3,382 putouts, 194 assists, 282 double plays and only 14 errors, which tallies up for an outstanding .996 fielding rate. His third base work has come along nicely, and with a .977 fielding rate during his NPB years at the position, he is servicable there if needed.
Overall, he would provide Texas with some much-needed offensive help and consistency, while also being a reliable first base option with versatility at third if the team needed him to fill in at times.