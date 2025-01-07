Will Taxes Help Texas Rangers in Their Pursuit of Japanese Superstar?
The Texas Rangers are one of the handful of teams that have met with Roki Sasaki, and according to reports, even if it's a small one, they have a chance.
Throughout this process for the Japanese superstar, the most important part of any team's pursuit of him is having a chance. If Sasaki met with them, that's a good indication that he at least has some level of interest in joining said ball club.
The Rangers are a sneaky team in the mix here. After winning a World Series just two years ago, last season didn't go as planned. However, much of that could be attributed to them dealing with the multiple injuries they faced.
On paper, and with some of the moves they've already made this winter, Texas has a very good chance of being an elite team in 2025 if things go as planned.
Unfortunately, the Rangers' injuries aren't exactly on their side. Texas has multiple players who have dealt with injuries throughout their careers. Health will be wealth next campaign and determine the success they find.
In a perfect world, Sasaki would come in, and the Rangers would manage to stay healthy. If that happens, there might not be many better teams in the American League.
If this pitching staff found a way to get to the World Series and do what it can, another ring could be on the horizon for Texas.
However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic doesn't expect Sasaki to sign with the Rangers. Instead, he views the New York Yankees or San Diego Padres as the likeliest landing spots.
Despite that prediction, Bowden reported that he expects him to sign with one of the seven teams he's met with.
"Seven teams have reportedly met with Sasaki and his agent, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, in Los Angeles, including the Dodgers, Padres, Cubs, Yankees, Mets, Rangers and Giants. Other teams still could be added to the list, but in all probability Sasaki is probably going to sign with one of those seven."
San Diego and New York City could offer Sasaki different things than Arlington, but Texas also has some benefits.
While money clearly isn't what Sasaki is looking for, otherwise he wouldn't have asked to be posted now, the state income taxes look much different in New York and California than in Texas. Unllke those two states, Texas has no state income tax.
While that may not matter as much to a player signing a nine-figure deal, that could make a difference for a player who likely won't top $10 million in his first year in the Majors.
Again, it's uncertain if that really will play a factor in his decision, but at the very least, it's something on the Rangers' side. Money is money, and considering he can only sign for up to $7.5 million, the difference in taxes could help.