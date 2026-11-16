Jacob deGrom’s Rising ERA Raises Hard Question for Texas Rangers in 2027

For all the trade conversations surrounding Corey Seager, he isn't the only Texas Rangers superstar that could be moved to this offseason.

The highest paid player on the team is starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, who is entering the final year of the five-year, $185 million deal that he signed with the Texas Rangers before the 2023 season. In 2027 he'll receive $37 million.

Texas must balance its desire to shed payroll to add additional talent with the knowledge that trading deGrom would be detrimental to its starting rotation. Unlike dealing Seager, where the Rangers have some options to play shortstop, the only starter with deGrom’s level of ability is Nathan Eovaldi. Dealing the two-time Cy Young winner throws the rotation for a loop.

But the Rangers must consider everything, including accounting for something deGrom had never done before until last season.

Jacob deGrom’s Career-Worst Stat

Texas Rangers starter Jacob deGrom. Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

deGrom made his Major League debut with the New York Mets in 2014. When healthy he's one of the dominant pitchers in baseball. When he won the National League Cy Young award in 2018, he went 10-9 but had an MLB-leading 1.70 ERA.

From that season to 2025, he only finished with an ERA of 3.00 or higher one time. That was in 2022, an injury-shortened season in which he went 5-4 in 11 starts with a 3.08 ERA.

When he finally played his first full season with the Rangers in 2025, he had a 2.97 ERA. He went 12-8, made the American League All Star team and was named the AL comeback player of the year.

deGrom was durable in 2026. For the second straight season he made at least 30 starts, something he hadn't done in back-to-back season since 2018 and 2019. He won double digit games again and struck out 201 hitters, the first time he had more than 200 strikeouts in a season since his 2019 Cy Young season when he had 255 strikeouts.

But he did something else he had never done before. For the first time in his career deGrom finished a season with an ERA of 4.00 or higher. He finished the season with a 4.20 ERA.

He pitched 10 fewer innings in 2026 than he did in 2025, and he gave up 19 more earned runs between 2025 and 2026.

In looking at his Statcast numbers one data point stood out. His hard-hit percentage was in the 4th percentile. Batters had hard hits against him 45% of the time. Even with a high percentile chase rate, whiff rate and strikeout rate, when batters connected, they hit him hard.

Some of that shows up in the 20 home runs he allowed. deGrom has never allowed back-to-back seasons with 20 or more home runs. He allowed 26 in 2025. Before that, his career high was 2028 in 2017. That season he had a 3.53.

Is the correlation an aberration or a sign that the 38-year-old ace is finally seeing a decline in his stuff? The Rangers will have to weigh that against the potential to trade up. deGrom already vetoed one potential deal in August, saying he wanted to stay in Arlington and win.

Will his mind change this offseason? Will the Rangers push harder to make a deal? Or will they ride out things with deGrom one more season, considering he'll be a free agent in 2028?

It's one of the biggest questions Texas must answer this offseason — and the ERA is a reason for the Rangers to consider it.