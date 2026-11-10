Rangers Could Trade Their Biggest Stars as Payroll Plans Take Shape

The Texas Rangers are in the midst of another critical offseason, and the players who helped deliver the franchise’s first World Series championship might soon be part of an uncomfortable conversation.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young is preparing to entertain trade discussions involving some of the club’s highest-paid veterans. The development comes as ownership reportedly intends to keep payroll from increasing in 2027, leaving Young with limited financial flexibility to improve a team that has missed the postseason three consecutive years.

Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom are among the players who could become available, while Nathan Eovaldi represents another potential trade candidate. Moving any of them, however, would be a complicated proposition.

Texas Faces Difficult Decisions With Its Veterans

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seager is owed approximately $155 million over the next five seasons, a substantial commitment for a player coming off one of the most disappointing seasons of his career. The shortstop hit 20 home runs with a .736 OPS in 2026 before undergoing surgery in October.

His injury history presents another obstacle for any potential trade. Seager has also earned the right to veto a deal, meaning the Rangers would need his approval before moving forward with another organization.

DeGrom is another challenge. The veteran right-hander is owed $37 million in 2027, and his contract includes a potential additional season through an option. Nightengale reported that deGrom rejected a proposed move to Atlanta at last season’s trade deadline, raising questions about whether he would entertain leaving Texas this winter.

Eovaldi will make $24 million in 2027 and also possesses full no-trade protection. The Rangers would have to find a suitable destination for the pitcher before worrying about what another team might offer in return.

A Complicated Offseason Awaits

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Young indicated last week that the Rangers expect to maintain a payroll near their 2026 figure of $193 million. He also emphasized that Texas isn’t operating under a mandate to trade anyone, suggesting the front office would consider moving established players only if the return improved the franchise’s future prospects of winning.

That leaves the Rangers navigating an awkward situation. The financial commitments that once demonstrated ownership’s determination to win are now complicating the club’s attempts to build another contender.

Trading an expensive veteran might create enough room to address another weakness, but the Rangers would also be surrendering a player who could help them compete in 2027. There is little benefit in gaining financial flexibility if the resulting roster ends up worse, unless that’s part of a plan to build a team that can win in 2028 or 2029 rather than 2027.

Young has already demonstrated his ability to assemble a championship team. Whether he has enough freedom to construct another one without sacrificing some of its most important pieces is becoming a more difficult question.