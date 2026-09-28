Five Rangers Players Most Likely to Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027

The Texas Rangers will be looking to adjust their roster after failing to make the postseason for the third straight year. What those adjustments will be remain unclear.

Texas will likely be operating under the same parameters they were operating under last offseason when president of baseball operations Chris Young had to trim payroll. That means Young may be looking to unload costly players or release players that have years of arbitration left but don't fit with the Rangers are trying to do anymore.

So, who might not be back in 2027? Players considered are either under contract or under team control for 2027. Along with financial considerations, performance is a factor, as is the Rangers’ desire to become more versatile in the batting order. Another factor is whether Texas has MLB ready players in the minor leagues.

Here are the five Rangers most likely to be gone before opening day, in order of least likely to most likely.

RHP Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

deGrom vetoed a potential trade to the Atlanta Braves at the deadline, saying that he wanted to win in Texas. One would assume that will continue in 2027. But he'll also be coming on the season in which he is performance really tailed off in the final six weeks.

He finished the season with a 11-11 record and a 4.20 ERA. He had at least 30 starts for the second straight season. He'll be 38 years old on opening day, and he'll be owed $37 million in the final year of his contract. While he has a no trade clause in his deal, teams may be reticent to pay the premium in prospects or players to acquire him, along with the salary. The cost severely narrows the teams that would be interested.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers love Eovaldi and he loves being in Texas. The Texas native signed a three-year, $75 million deal to stay with the Rangers before the 2025 season.

He's in the last year of his deal, has missed at least a month in each season with the Rangers due to an injury and is coming off his worst season with the Rangers. He went 11-10 with a 4.20 ERA.

Texas could trade him, get out from under the final $25 million of his deal and land a younger Major League ready player in return. The problem is the Rangers don't have much starting pitching depth behind him, and it would leave a gaping hole they would have to fill.

SS Corey Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seager’s contract makes it difficult to trade him. He has five years remaining on the 10-year, $325 million deal he signed with the Rangers before the 2022 season. The Boston Red Sox were reportedly interested in him last offseason, but the Rangers didn’t budge. His value isn’t where it should be, but big market teams might bite on a quality left-handed bat that, when healthy, can hit 30 home runs and drive in 100 RBI.

Seager slashed .227/.312/.424 with 20 home runs and 51 RBI. But he hasn’t played in more than 123 games in any of his last four seasons. Further complicating a trade is that Seager now has 10-5 rights, which means he can veto any trade.

CF Evan Carter

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter. Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter had a bad offensive season. The irony is that he remained healthy most of the season and played 141 games. But he only slashed .194/.288/.315 with nine home runs and 40 RBI. He remained a massive liability against left-handed pitching, so much so that the Rangers turned it to Ezequiel Duran in center field late in the season as a right-handed hitter against left-handed pitching.

Carter has a great defensive glove that the Rangers respect. So do other teams and those teams may be willing to send a prospect or two to Texas to take Carter in a deal. That would open more playing time for Alejandro Osuna and Cody Freeman, along with opening a pathway for up-and-coming center fielder Dylan Dreiling.

1B Jake Burger

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be unusual to part with a player that has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining, but Burger may not be the fit for this offense that he was when he was acquired before the 2025 season. He supplied the Rangers power with 28 home runs and 90 RBI. But he also batted just .226 and struck out 167 times, the latter of which was a career high.

He boasts enough power and two years of team control, which would be attractive to teams that are trying to find cheap power at first base. Texas might not get much in return, but they have several players that can play his position, including Justin Foscue, who became a great option against left-handed pitching as a designated hitter.