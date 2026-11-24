Ask most Texas Rangers fans which player needs to turn things around and there is an obvious answer.

Outfielder Evan Carter. But that’s a long-term consideration as the Rangers hope he can get his bat back on a path where he can contribute. Plus, Carter had hip labrum surgery and may not be ready for opening day.

In the near term, the Rangers have more than $7 million committed to catcher Danny Jansen in 2027 and they need him to bounce back from what was a rough 2026 to make that deal worth it.

Danny Jansen’s Lost 2026 Season

Danny Jansen. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of the problem was his healthy. In June he suffered a right forearm strain that took him out of the lineup until mid-August. During that time the Rangers turned to Kyle Higashioka and signed veteran Elias Diaz, who emerged as the most valued catcher while Jansen was on the injured list.

But when Jansen was healthy, he wasn’t consistently productive at the plate. In 67 games he slashed .203/.296/.381 with eight home runs and 26 RBI. The concerning part is that it’s a trend and not necessarily a coincidence.

His best offensive season was in 2022, when he slashed .260/.339/.516 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI with the Toronto Blue Jays. Since then, he’s delivered numbers well below that high mark. In 343 games he’s slashed .213/.311/.402 with 48 home runs and 139 RBI.

Jansen is only 31 years old and will turn 32 during the 2027 season — whenever that happens. His deal is guaranteed so he’ll be paid the full amount unless Texas trades him.

The fact is the Rangers don’t have much depth at catcher. Jansen is the projected starter for 2027 with Logan O’Hoppe — a below-average defensive catcher — set to back him up, unless Texas finds a veteran to serve as a tandem with Jansen.

In the minor league system, the Rangers are also thin. The top catching prospect in the minor leagues is 2024 first-round pick Malcolm Moore, who had a breakout season in 2026. But he hasn’t played above Double-A Frisco yet and likely needs one more year in the minors before he’s ready for the Majors. Texas is likely targeting 2028 for Moore to make his MLB debut.

That puts pressure on Jansen to be the slugger he was in 2022. That .339 on-base percentage would play well in a lineup that is trying to emphasize that moving forward. Keeping him healthy would be useful too.

Texas needs Carter to become a better offensive weapon. But the Rangers have options to turn to in the outfield. They don’t have options behind Jansen that are palatable enough right now to consider moving him.

The Rangers need him to bounce back in a big way in 2027.