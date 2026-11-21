The Texas Rangers managed to get one deal done with an arbitration player on Thursday, agreeing to terms with Logan O’Hoppe, per a team release.

The Rangers did not disclose the terms of the deal with the catcher/designated hitter. They also announced that they non-tendered reliever Jose Butto and tendered the rest of their eligible players.

Per MLB Trade Rumors, O’Hoppe was estimated to get $3.1 million in 2027. That’s a good deal for both parties.

Why Rangers-Logan O’Hoppe Deal Works for Both Sides

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Logan O’Hoppe was a throw in when the Rangers acquired reliever Chase Silseth for a minor league infielder, Angel Arrendondo, in July. That the Angels were willing to chip in a former top prospect said a lot about where he stood. Even if he got to the end of the season he probably wasn’t coming back.

O’Hoppe played 10 games for the Rangers, all at DH, and batted .353 with a double and an RBI. his bat also produced at Triple-A Round Rock, where he had an .857 OPS in 23 games. But that hasn’t been the case most of his career. In 396 MLB games he’s batted .229 with 57 home runs and 154 RBI.

Defensively, his Statcast metrics have been well below average most of his career. In 2025 he played in 119 games and of his four key defensive metrics, his caught stealing above average was the best, but was only in the 15th percentile in MLB.

O’Hoppe was unlikely to get more on the open market than his arbitration projection. Plus, he would have had to wait until a new collective bargaining agreement was nailed down had he hit free agency. There are more reliable catchers on the market. By signing now, he has some security for 2027.

By signing him now, the Rangers have locked in cheap depth behind Danny Jansen, the only veteran catcher on the 40-man roster. That doesn’t mean the Rangers won’t pursue another catcher in free agency or via trade. They would be wise to do so since O’Hoppe has been a below average defender and top catching prospect Malcolm Moore has yet to play at Round Rock. But at least Texas knows it has a tandem it can work with next season.

It’s security for O’Hoppe at a time in which he may not have found any had he hit the open market. It’s a low-risk gamble for Texas, especially if it pays off with O’Hoppe improving as a catcher. The kicker? If it does work, O’Hoppe can’t be a free agent until 2030.