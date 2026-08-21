Does Rangers Ace Jacob deGrom’s Newest Milestone Help Hall of Fame Case?

Jacob deGrom was supposed to reach a new milestone last week in Anaheim. His balky right triceps had other ideas.

But, on Thursday, deGrom was back on the mound, this time at Globe Life Field the Texas Rangers starter reached 2,000 strikeouts for his career.

The milestone made him the 95th pitcher to do so in MLB history to reach at least 2,000 strikeouts and made him the second-fastest to do it by both innings and games played.

He got it out of the way quickly as he struck out the first two Nationals he faced — Daylen Lile and Abimelec Ortiz, the latter of which was traded by the Rangers in the offseason to acquire left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore.

He finished the game with 10 strikeouts and one walk in six innings as he allowed just one hit and one walk.

The only pitcher to reach 2,000 strikeouts faster than him by games is Randy Johnson (262) and the only pitcher to reach 2,000 strikeouts faster than him by innings pitched is Chris Sale (1,626.0).

deGrom did it in 272 games and 1,661 innings. It’s a milestone that could help his Baseball Hall of Fame case one day, one that could test the boundaries of what a Hall of Famer is.

Does Jacob deGrom’s Strikeout Milestone Help Hall of Fame Case?

Welcome to the 2k Club 🫡 pic.twitter.com/NPpErkPs1m — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 21, 2026

In many ways, deGrom has credentials that are Cooperstown-worthy. He was named the National League rookie of the year in 2014. He won two NL Cy Young awards and did so in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19. He won an ERA title in that 2018 season (1.70) and is a five-time All-Star. He also has a World Series ring with the Rangers in 2023, though he didn’t pitch much of that season due to injury.

But injuries have been the issue since 2021. In those final two seasons with the New York Mets, he only made 24 starts but went 12-6 with a 1.90 ERA. When he pitched, he pitched well. He missed most of the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Rangers with a second Tommy John surgery and finished those seasons with a combined record of 2-0 with a 2.41 ERA.

In his age 33-36 seasons he went 14-6 with a 2.01 ERA in 35 games with a 7.1 bWAR. He was as good as there is — when he played. In the four seasons before COVID-19 truncated the 2020 season to 60 games, he was 43-35 with a 2.63 ERA.

It’s a case of what could have been for a 38-year-old pitcher who only has one year left on his deal with Texas. There’s no question pitching longer would enhance his case. But how much it enhances it is the question? And can Hall of Fame voters overlook the injuries and look at the obvious numbers?

Perhaps that’s the biggest question?