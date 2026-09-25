Rangers Set Starting Pitcher for Twins Opener but Leave Rest of Series Open

Since the beginning of their series with the New York Mets on Tuesday the Texas Rangers have released the next day's starting pitcher after the game. Thursday was no different.

After the Rangers defeated the Mets, 3-1, they announced that right-hander Jacob deGrom would be the starting pitcher for their series opener against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

deGrom only pitched 4.1 innings in his last start against Toronto on Sunday has he allowed five hits and three earned runs. He gave up four walks and struck out two as he took the loss. He will pitch on normal rest.

Earlier this season, Texas likely would have given deGrom an extra day due to the off day on Monday. But with the playoff race down to the final three games, there's no time to rest. That is the biggest reason why the Rangers haven't tipped their hand as to who will start the final two games of the series.

Why Rangers Playing Pitching Roulette

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The off day plays a role in not only deGrom’s start but who will start on Saturday. The Rangers likely have no idea. The next pitcher in the rotation is MacKenzie Gore, who started on Tuesday. Throwing him on Saturday would mean pitching him on one fewer day’s rest. Texas may need him to start Sunday’s season finale if there is still a playoff bid to fight for.

As of now, there is a division title to fight for as far as the Rangers (79-80) are concerned. With Houston (78-80) playing the Athletics on the West coast, Texas could wake up in Minneapolis on Friday with either a one-game lead in the division or tied for the lead.

No matter what happens Thursday night or Friday, neither the Rangers nor the Astros can clinch the division. The earliest either can do it is Saturday. That’s another reason the Saturday spot will remain open until after deGrom’s start on Friday.

The real question is who takes the turn? Friday would have been Cal Quantrill’s spot but he’s out for the season with a right lat strain. That’s why deGrom is starting on Friday — and the Rangers have a gap.

A lot will depend on who pitches behind deGrom on Friday. Robert Garcia, Tyler Alexander, Chase Silseth and Jordan Montgomery each pitched an inning on Thursday. Alexander, Montgomery and Silseth are probably down for Friday’s game after pitching back-to-back games. Trevor Williams only threw one-third of an inning on Wednesday and could be a bulk option Friday or Saturday.

Nathan Eovaldi is the most likely option to start on Saturday since he threw one inning against the Mets on Tuesday and hasn't pitched since. However, he gave up three hits and three runs in that inning. But it's the home stretch and Texas must do whatever it can to win.

It’s all hands on deck until there’s either Texas or Houston wins the division.