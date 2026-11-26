The Texas Rangers farm system isn't exactly bursting with players that could help the team at the Major League level in 2027.

The two players best positioned to do so are the Rangers’ top prospect, Sebastian Walcott, and No. 10 prospect, left-handed pitcher Dalton Pence. Both ended last season at Triple-A Round Rock and both have shown a maturity that will play in the Majors.

But in reviewing the rest of MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 prospects for the Rangers, most are at Double-AA Frisco or below. Some are already on the Major League roster but are well known to fans.

But among names that Rangers fans might not know immediately, one player stands out. While he may not have a huge statistical ceiling, he has many attributes the Rangers have come to value and are emphasizing in their current roster build.

The Rise of John Taylor

.@RidersBaseball walk-off!!



John Taylor's RBI single completes the comeback in the 10th inning!



Taylor is hitting .341 with a .997 OPS in 26 games so far this season. pic.twitter.com/ttUOGt1thk — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) May 8, 2026

Rangers fans can be excused for not knowing Texas’ No. 22 prospect. The 25-year-old Taylor has done it the hard way. He spent a season each at two different junior colleges before he played for the University of Louisiana for two more seasons. He wasn’t drafted in 2023 and signed a deal to play in independent ball.

Most independent league teams are the equivalent of Double-A teams, so it took Taylor time to get noticed. The Rangers signed him midway through the 2025 season.

Texas assigned him to High-A Hub City in 2025 and his bat proved solid. He slashed .256/.336/.352 with two home runs and 20 RBI in 58 games. That was enough to get him to Frisco last season and an eventual promotion to Round Rock. His numbers went up in 127 games — a slash of .272/.403/.429 with 14 home runs and 88 RBI. His averaged dropped by nearly 80 points from Frisco (.322) to Round Rock (.249), but his run production remained steady.

What should intrigue the Rangers is his versatility. He’s similar to super utility star Ezequiel Duran. Last season Taylor played seven different positions — just like Duran. MLB Pipeline calls him a hitter that “…does a little bit of everything at the plate.”

Texas is looking for hitters that can do multiple things at the plate. Two years ago, the Rangers were chasing slug. Now they’re chasing on-base percentage and versatile hitters. Taylor fits that mold as well.

Assuming Texas transitions Duran to a full-time role at second base — something he's built for — Texas will need a new super utility player. They have options at the Major League level including Cody freeman and Justin Foscue. Taylor is positioned to compete right now. An impending lockout gives him more time to impress the Rangers. He has the attributes Texas is looking for.

He just needs the stars to align so he can take his shot.