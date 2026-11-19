The Texas Rangers made just two moves at the 2026 trade deadline, though they clearly tried to make more.

There was a conversation with Jacob deGrom about getting him to waive his no-trade clause for a deal with the Atlanta Braves, but he declined. On the final day of the trade deadline the only move the Rangers made was to ship infielder Josh Smith to the Toronto Blue Jays for relief pitcher Adam Macko.

That's the deal that may pay off in two ways for the Rangers starting next season. Here's how.

How the Smith-Macko Deal Pays Off

Texas Rangers pitcher Adam Macko. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first way this deal pays off for the Rangers is that it alleviates a logjam at both utility and middle infielder. The Rangers seem committed to using Ezequiel Duran as their super utility player and he's already won a Gold Glove and was an AL Silver Slugger finalist.

He may end up being Texas’ everyday second baseman in 2027. But if he does, the Rangers have opened space to give more opportunities to players like Justin Foscue and Cody Freeman, both of whom can play second base and other positions.

The second way is Macko, a 25-year-old left-hander who has been playing pro ball since 2019 when he was drafted in the seventh round by the Seattle Mariners. Born in Slovakia and raised in Canada, Macko was the rare Canadian who got to play for his home country's team, as he made his Major League debut with the Blue Jays in May.

He settled into a role as a one-inning reliever and went 2-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 22 games, including one start. He also had four holds. He struck out 23 and walked 10 in 22 innings but batters hit .279 against him. When the Rangers acquired and they immediately optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock as they recovered in the bullpen after dealing for another reliever, Chase Silseth.

The Rangers called him up in late August and he made eight appearances with a 6.00 ERA, with nine strikeouts and four walks in nine innings. Batters hit .359 against him. It’s not exactly a ringing endorsement. He also struggled with Round Rock, where he went 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in eight games.

Macko could be an important part of the bullpen for a couple of reasons. First, the Rangers need more left-handed options. Because he's still a rookie, he has time to grow. Second, the lefty has a useful combination of a slider and a four-seam fastball with about a 10-mph difference between the two pitches. The slider is a plus pitch against left-handed hitters, making him an intriguing lefty on lefty matchup.

It's a bit of a stretch on paper, but this is the move that could pay off for the Rangers on multiple levels next season.