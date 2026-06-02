How Cody Freeman’s Return Might Alter Rangers Roster Later This Week

The Texas Rangers made a flurry of transactions leading up to Monday’s game with St. Louis. One returned one last year’s “Little Rascals” to the Majors.

Cody Freeman was called back up as part of those moves. Given the number of moves the Rangers made, it felt he was the corresponding move for outfielder Sam Haggerty, who went on the bereavement/family emergency medical list. Those moves typically last three days, though they can be extended.

Freeman was activated last week from his rehab assignment in the minor leagues and optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. In five games with the Express he slashed .333/.417/.667 with two home runs and six RBI. It was only a matter of time before he was promoted. The real question is what happens when Haggerty — and others return?

Where Cody Freeman Fits by Friday

Assuming Haggerty returns on Friday, which is the opening of the Rangers’ home series with Cleveland, Texas will have a decision to make. It may not be hard. He’s slashing .159/.213/.182 with an RBI. Freeman might be a better option. But there’s a hitch — Haggerty appears to be out of options. Cutting ties with Haggerty means designating him for assignment and removing him from the 40-man roster.

But there are other moves coming. Both outfielder Wyatt Langford and shortstop Corey Seager are set to play in rehab games with Double-A Frisco on Tuesday. For Langford it will be his third game in four games. For Seager, it will be his first. Langford has already stated that his goal is to return on Friday. The Rangers have not put a target on Seager’s return. But Friday is an option.

If Haggerty, Langford and Seager all return on Friday then pre-game could be just as chaotic as Monday. That would make three roster moves.

Two seem logical. The Rangers could option Michael Helman and Justin Foscue back to Triple-A. Helman is a light-hitting utility option while Foscue’s bat has responded in the Majors for the first time, but his defensive struggles caused the Rangers to sign Nicky Lopez last week.

The third spot would be tricky. Freeman would be an option. So would Lopez, though like Haggerty he is out of minor league options. Alejandro Osuna might have been that player a few weeks ago. But he’s hitting too well and gives the Rangers multiple options in the outfield.

That leaves Freeman, Lopez or Haggerty. Freeman’s versatility and bat may win out.