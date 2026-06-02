Rangers Take Low-Risk Flier on Former Top Outfield Prospect

There are few things more important in roster construction than depth. It's such an underrated aspect of building a team, yet it often makes or breaks a squad as it pushes through the marathon that is the baseball season.

While the Texas Rangers signing outfielder Jarred Kelenic, a former sixth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, to a minor league deal isn't a move that will light up the headlines or bring instant impact to the lineup, it is one that has very little risk.

Kelenic is a player who has plenty of big league experience, and in the unfortunate event that one of the primary outfield options — Brandon Nimmo, Evan Carter, Alejandro Osuna, etc. — goes down for a period of time, Kelenic is an option in the minor leagues.

In many ways, that's the extent of the story. Kelenic hasn't produced at a high level in any of his seasons in MLB, meaning that there's no reason to believe that he'd start doing it now in Arlington.

After signing a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox prior to 2026, Kelenic lit up Triple-A. That led the White Sox to call him back up to the show, where the results were, predictably, bad.

He slashed .226/.305/.321 with a 76 OPS+, forcing the White Sox to outright him back to the minors on May 30. Kelenic elected free agency instead, signing with the Rangers just a couple of days later.

An Insurance Policy for the Outfield

The Rangers have signed Jarred Kelenic to a minor league deal. — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) June 1, 2026

All indications point toward this signing being one that's purely for emergency purposes. Even with the Rangers at a point offensively where help is definitely needed, Kelenic's presence certainly wouldn't aid in the team's endeavor to score more runs. If anything, he'd be an impediment to that goal — at least based on what he's done throughout his MLB career.

Over the course of six MLB seasons with the Mariners, Atlanta Braves and White Sox, Kelenic has posted a .211/.283/.374 slash line. Those aren't encouraging numbers, to say the least.

A Long Road Back to the Majors

Atlanta Braves left fielder Jarred Kelenic. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Rangers are currently in wait-and-see mode with Kelenic. He'll spend his time in Triple-A with the Round Rock Express, where he'll try to replicate his success with the Charlotte Knights earlier this year.

If he's able to do that — and a couple of other things break his way in Arlington — then there's a chance that he could emerge as a candidate to be called up. The most likely scenario is that he spends the rest of his season in Triple-A.

Either way, this signing is the definition of no harm, no foul. Kelenic gets to keep playing baseball, and the Rangers get another outfield option. A win-win — at least for now.