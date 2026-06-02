Rangers Take Low-Risk Flier on Former Top Outfield Prospect
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There are few things more important in roster construction than depth. It's such an underrated aspect of building a team, yet it often makes or breaks a squad as it pushes through the marathon that is the baseball season.
While the Texas Rangers signing outfielder Jarred Kelenic, a former sixth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, to a minor league deal isn't a move that will light up the headlines or bring instant impact to the lineup, it is one that has very little risk.
Kelenic is a player who has plenty of big league experience, and in the unfortunate event that one of the primary outfield options — Brandon Nimmo, Evan Carter, Alejandro Osuna, etc. — goes down for a period of time, Kelenic is an option in the minor leagues.
In many ways, that's the extent of the story. Kelenic hasn't produced at a high level in any of his seasons in MLB, meaning that there's no reason to believe that he'd start doing it now in Arlington.
After signing a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox prior to 2026, Kelenic lit up Triple-A. That led the White Sox to call him back up to the show, where the results were, predictably, bad.
He slashed .226/.305/.321 with a 76 OPS+, forcing the White Sox to outright him back to the minors on May 30. Kelenic elected free agency instead, signing with the Rangers just a couple of days later.
An Insurance Policy for the Outfield
All indications point toward this signing being one that's purely for emergency purposes. Even with the Rangers at a point offensively where help is definitely needed, Kelenic's presence certainly wouldn't aid in the team's endeavor to score more runs. If anything, he'd be an impediment to that goal — at least based on what he's done throughout his MLB career.
Over the course of six MLB seasons with the Mariners, Atlanta Braves and White Sox, Kelenic has posted a .211/.283/.374 slash line. Those aren't encouraging numbers, to say the least.
A Long Road Back to the Majors
The Rangers are currently in wait-and-see mode with Kelenic. He'll spend his time in Triple-A with the Round Rock Express, where he'll try to replicate his success with the Charlotte Knights earlier this year.
If he's able to do that — and a couple of other things break his way in Arlington — then there's a chance that he could emerge as a candidate to be called up. The most likely scenario is that he spends the rest of his season in Triple-A.
Either way, this signing is the definition of no harm, no foul. Kelenic gets to keep playing baseball, and the Rangers get another outfield option. A win-win — at least for now.
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Seth Dowdle is a 2024 graduate of TCU, where he earned a degree in sports broadcasting with a minor in journalism. He currently hosts a TCU-focused show on the Bleav Network and has been active in sports media since 2019, beginning with high school sports coverage in the DFW area. Seth is also the owner and editor of SethStack, his personal hub for in-depth takes on everything from college football and MLB to hockey. His past experience includes working in the broadcast department for the Cleburne Railroaders and at 88.7 KTCU, TCU's radio station.