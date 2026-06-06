How Signing Elias Diaz Can Give Rangers More Roster Flexibility

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are expected to make a move to bolster their depth behind the plate with Elías Díaz.

The Rangers have not formally announced the deal. It was initlaly reported late Friday night by Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase on X (formerly Twitter).

The Rangers will not have to make a corresponding move. Texas had 39 players on the 40-man roster after designating outfield Sam Haggerty for assignment on Friday. Signing Díaz will give the Rangers a third catcher on the MLB level. Texas has had two catchers since it designated Willie MacIver for assignment on April 23. The Rangers traded him to Toronto for cash.

Díaz played in 10 games for Kansas City this season, backing up Salvador Perez. He was designated for assignment on May 22, cleared waivers, accepted an assignment to Triple-A and then opted for free agency on Wednesday.

The Elías Díaz Fit in Texas

Kansas City Royals catcher Elias Diaz. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Rangers don't have to place Díaz on their 26-man roster by signing him to an MLB deal. They're only required to put them on the 40-man roster. The catching tandem of Danny Jansen and Kyle Higashioka has caught every game for Texas this season.

So why sign Díaz when the Rangers have a tandem in place? Aside from having a third catcher at the ready in case of injury, he could give the Rangers' lineup additional flexibility. During Friday’s media availability, manager Skip Schumaker talked about the potential for using the two catchers as designated hitters or even pinch-hitters in certain situations, meaning he might need to make two moves in the field including a new catcher. If Díaz is on the roster, it gives him another tool to use.

The Rangers were using Andrew McCutchen as their right-handed designated hitter before he was DFA’ed last week. Justin Foscue was the DH on Friday against the left-hander Parker Messick of Cleveland. Joc Pederson normally takes the DH at-bats against right-handers.

The 35-year-old Díaz was signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela and made his Major League debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015. He’s also played for the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres. He’s played in 100 or more games in a season five times, including 106 games in 2025 with the Padres.

He carries a lifetime slash of .246/.300/.385 with 73 home runs and 331 RBI. He was named a National League All-Star in 2023 with the Rockies, where he slashed .267/.316/.409 with 14 home runs and 72 RBI.

Catcher is a spot where the Rangers have a lack of organizational depth in the minor leagues. Former first-round pick Malcolm Moore is having his best season offensively but has yet to play at Double-A Frisco.