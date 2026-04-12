How to Watch Rangers, Jacob deGrom Face Dodgers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers, like everyone else so far this season, are having a hard time beating the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rangers (7-7) get a shot at avoiding a sweep when they face the Dodgers on Sunday, who had made the Rangers pay with six home runs in the first two games of this series — three of which were by third baseman Max Muncy.

Texas was scrappy and nearly won the first game of this series on Friday before Muncy’s third home run of that game. On Saturday, it was Shohei Ohtani’s solo home run and Teoscar Hernandez's three-run shot that put Texas starter Jack Leiter in a hole that the Rangers couldn't crawl out of.

Now, it’s up to Jacob deGrom to right the ship.

Texas moves on with its road trip after the game as the Rangers go to Sacramento to face the Athletics for four games beginning on Monday. After that set, Texas moves on to Seattle to face the Mariners in a three-game series next weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Time: 3:10 p.m. CT

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

TV: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 3.72) vs. Los Angeles: RHP Roki Sasaki (0-1, 7.00)

deGrom pitched well enough against Seattle on Monday to claim the victory. He allowed just one hit and one earned run in five innings, with that earned run coming off a home run. He struck out six and walked one. While the Rangers won the game, he came away with his second no-decision of the season. The former two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was much more effective than he was in his first start against Baltimore on March 31, when he gave up six hits and three runs in 4.2 innings.

Sasaki is another star in the Dodgers’ constellation of Japanese talent, but the right-hander is off to a rough start. He allowed five hits and six earned runs in five innings against Washington in his last start, as he walked three and struck out five. In just nine innings in two starts he's given up nine hits, seven earned runs and five walks. Sunday marks just his 13th career Major League appearance and 11th career start. Texas needs to jump on his early offensively.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery); RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery).