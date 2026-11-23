The Texas Rangers have less than two weeks to make things happen before baseball shuts down — probably.

As Major League owners and the Players Association try to negotiate their way to a new collective bargaining agreement, the deadline is Dec. 1 to get one done. With no CBA, there’s not business to conduct.

Before then, the Rangers can make trades or sign free agents. Texas leadership is fielding calls about MacKenzie Gore. President of baseball operations Chris Young has talked about acquiring “multiple players” in trade and there’s only one way to do that and it’s to trade one of their high-priced veterans.

Sebastian Walcott, the Rangers’ top prospect, is part of the plan. Once he’s in the Majors, Texas hopes the shortstop never has to go back to the minor leagues. Finding a place for him to play with the current roster won’t be easy. But one minor league analyst, who covered Walcott at the Arizona Fall League, has a thought.

Figuring Out How to Use Sebastian Walcott

How could Sebastian Walcott fit into the Rangers' mix going forward?@SamDykstraMiLB shares more on MLB's No. 8 prospect after seeing him in the @MLBazFallLeague. pic.twitter.com/BetJpNTPWw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 21, 2026

Sam Dykstra covers minor league baseball for MLB.com. During an appearance with MLB Network, he talked about how the Rangers could potentially use Walcott in 2027 — without dealing any of their current players. It involves some creativity in the outfield.

“Obviously [the Rangers] have Corey Seager at shortstop,” he said. “If Walcott is going to make an impact in the first half of next year he might have to move positions. Could we see him in right field? He didn’t end up getting there in the fall league. But it would be interesting if he moves out to right — the arm would play there — and maybe Brandon Nimmo moves to DH.”

Texas started the process during the AFL. Walcott began cross-training in the outfield in Arizona and even played a game or two in center field. That seemed an obvious nod to Evan Carter’s hip labrum surgery, which could keep him from being ready for opening day.

Sliding him to right field would be a wrinkle. As Dykstra pointed out, Walcott’s arm and offensive ability would play better at a corner outfield position. It would also require convincing Nimmo to move to an everyday position that isn’t in the field. Some veterans, like Corey Seager, have resisted it because they see playing in the field as helping their offense.

Considering the progress Walcott made this season, the Rangers must do everything possible to get him into the lineup if he’s ready.

After missing the first half of the season due to internal brace surgery for the UCL in his right elbow, he surged in the minor leagues with a slash of .325/.401/.590 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI in 41 games. He kept rolling in the AFL with a slash of .303/.351/.455 with one home run and 21 RBI.