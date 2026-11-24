Major League Baseball’s latest proposal to the Players Association came on Monday when it updated its salary structure proposal from earlier this year.

The highlights? Assuming the players accept a salary cap, MLB would raise the minimum salary for pre-arbitration players to $1 million, per multiple reports. It would come with a $100,000 bonus for those that play a whole season and spend less than half on the injured list. MLB also offered a 5% signing bonus for arbitration-eligible players who sign without a hearing.

The players are unlikely to accept the new structure because they don’t want a salary cap and MLB’s latest proposal on a cap would begin implementation in 2028. But what if this structure were applied to 2027? How would that impact the Texas Rangers’ flat payroll for 2027?

Assessing Rangers Payroll Under New Proposal

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young. Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Rangers wrote about the team’s payroll last week. This new proposal would not apply to veteran salaries, which include Jacob deGrom, Corey Seager, Nathan Eovaldi, Brandon Nimmo and Danny Jansen. They would still make the projected $121 million next season.

But Texas has 10 arbitration-eligible players, one of which — Logan O’Hoppe — has already signed. Per Fangraphs, they could get an estimated $38.3 million combined. Let’s say that all 10 get a deal for 2027 without a hearing and get the bonus. That bonus comes to $1.915 million for a total $40.215 million. This assumes MLB intends for the bonus to count against the cap.

Now comes the pre-arbitration players. Under the current CBA those players made $780,000. Texas will have up to 11 on their 26-man roster, assuming they sign no other veteran free agents. Nudging each player to $1 million changes the overall cost from $8.58 million to $11 million.

Now let’s max it out. Let’s say all 11 play the whole year and spend less than half the season on the injured list to trigger the bonus. That’s an extra $1.1 million, taking the total of $12.1 million.

The payroll for those 26 players jumps from $167.88 million under the current system to $173.315 million. The jump is negligible. But it has a catch.

MLB’s most recent salary cap proposal features a cap of $258.2 million and a floor of $180.2 million. According to that math, the Rangers are slightly under the floor. Signing a free agent or two would get the job done and other costs are factored into payroll, including player benefits.

But it provides a window of how new proposals could impact the Rangers in 2027 and, more importantly beyond. Texas plans to operate with a payroll of about $190 million in 2027. The expiration of deGrom’s and Eovaldi’s deals will free up more than $60 million before the 2028 season. That’s not savings for the Rangers — that’s money they’ll have to spend in any financial system proposed by MLB.

It’s only one reason why negotiations between team owners and players are expected to drag into early next year — if baseball fans are lucky.